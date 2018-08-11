New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoSports Team To Participate In Atacama Rally 2018

Hero MotoSports team riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Oriol Mena will be participating in the Atacama Rally, held in Chile, and marks the comeback of Rodrigues after his Dakar injury.

Hero MotoSports team Rally riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Oriol Mena will be participating in the Atacama Rally 2018, to be held in Chile next week. The rally will be held between August 12-18, 2018 and will mark the team's second international rally this year after Merzouga in April. Both Joaquim and Oriol have Dakar experience from this year. But while Joaquim couldn't complete his Dakar rally due to an injury on the first day, Oriol went on to make a successful debut in one of the most challenging motorsport events.

Speaking about his comeback, Joaquim Rodrigues said, "I am glad to ride my bike again. I was with the team during the Merzouga Rally as a mentor and I missed racing on my bike the most. I have trained hard these past months and havemade great progress. Atacama Rally is a learning ground for me personally and I am aiming to get back in form."

This will be the Hero MotoSports team's first appearance at the Atacama Rally. Joaquim or 'JRod', as he is popularly called will be making a comeback to rallying, having recovered from his Dakar injury in January this year. Oriol Mena, meanwhile, will aim to build an impressive streak after finishing in the top 15 at the Afriquia Merzouga Rally 2018 and finished in top 10 at the Dakar 2018.

Speaking about his strong performance, Oriol Mena said, "It has been a great start to the season. The top-15 finish at the Merzouga Rally, followed by an energetic training regime has lifted my energies for the next adventure at Atacama. I am hoping to carry the momentum forward and deliver a good performance for the team."

Speaking on team's entry in the Atacama Rally, Dr. Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Head of Hero MotoSports, said, "The Atacama Rally presents a good training and evaluation platform for the Team's Dakar campaign, with its similar terrains and the presence of all key competitors of the Dakar rally. We are approaching the next Dakar Rally and this is an apt opportunity to make necessary course corrections, if any. The spirits are high with JRod's return and Mena's splendid form."

The Atacama Rally 2018 will be spread over 1200 km and five special stages. The rally will pit the participants against a host challenging conditions including mountain, valley and coastal terrains. The race will run exclusively within the Atacama Region, in the city of Copiapo this year.

0 Comments

The Rally will witness participation of all the top contenders of the Dakar, including many of the top 15 riders of the Dakar 2018.

