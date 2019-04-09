New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp's New Full Faired Motorcycle Spied

Hero MotoCorp is working on a new full-faired motorcycle that is likely to share its underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R, and could effectively replace the Karizma in the company's line-up.

The full faired Hero motorcycle prototype shares design details with the HX250R concept

Hero MotoCorp is finally coming back to the premium end of the sports commuter segment and the Xtreme 200R was its first product introduced last year after a hiatus. The bike maker's next launch will be the XPulse 200 and 200T in this space bringing an adventure motorcycle. However, it now seems that the manufacturer is also planning a full-faired offering based on the same 200 cc platform. A video surfaced online has given the first glimpse at a full-faired offering from Hero, at reportedly the company's Jaipur based R&D centre. While the prototype does not sport any badging, we believe that the offering could be dubbed as the HX200R or the next generation Hero Karizma upon launch.

The full faired motorcycle could share its underpinning with the Hero Xtreme 200R

The full-faired Hero motorcycle video shows little in terms of details but does confirm the model shares several components with the Xtreme 200R. The overall design language does feel inspired by the now defunct HX250R concept including the single headlamp cluster and angular side fairing. The profile looks slender and the bike likely to sport  split seats, albeit with a comfortable riding posture.

The full-faired offering also gets the 'Hero' badge on the side panel and ABS badge on the front fender. The alloy wheel design remains the same as the Xtreme 200R as well as the exhaust muffler. Interestingly, the model sports a flat handlebar, while the all-digital instrument console is similar to the one that was seen the XPulse 200 prototype that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. It would be safe to assume then, the console will come with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and will offer navigation instructions on the console.

525m4fj8

The digital instrument console was first showcased on the Hero XPulse prototype

If this is based on the new Hero 200 platform, the new full-faired offering will be powered by the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. On the latter, the motor churns out 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. On the full-faired version, the engine is likely to get a different tuning, and is likely to be fuel-injected as well. Given the timeline of the launch, Hero could bring the BS6 version of the bike directly.

Other mechanical components are likely to be carried over from the Xtreme 200R as well, including the telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The manufacturer could change the suspension travel for slightly aggressive performance, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS as standard.

dnclhvto

The Hero Karizma ZMR could finally have a replacement in the company's line-up

It's unclear as to what the new Hero motorcycle will be called upon launch. The two-wheeler maker is tight-lipped about this offering, but we do expect the company to showcase the same officially in the second half of the year. Hero could introduce the motorcycle by the end of 2019 or by early 2020. Meanwhile, the company is prepping to introduce the XPulse 200 as well as the Maestro Edge and Pleasure scooters in the following weeks.

Source: creepy_pie on YouTube

