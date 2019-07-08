New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Working On Multiple Electric Vehicle Products

Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal has said in the company's annual report that Hero is working on multiple electric vehicle projects.

Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal says Hero is working on multiple EVs

  • Pawan Munjal says Hero working on electric two-wheelers
  • Hero Chairman calls for a cautious approach for adoption of EVs
  • Hero MotoCorp likely to introduce electric scooters

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, and the world's largest producer of two-wheelers, is already working on multiple electric vehicle products, company Chairman Pawan Munjal has said. In an address in Hero MotoCorp's annual report, Munjal said that the company is geared up to meet the challenges of growing electric vehicles around the world, shared mobility and connected two-wheelers. However, he stuck a slightly cautionary note saying that deadlines towards adoption of electric vehicles need to be more practical. Munjal's statement seems to come in the backdrop of the government's think-tank, Niti Aayog's insistence that all two-wheelers below 150 cc need to be completely electric by 2025.

"The entire world is adopting the global mobility trends of electrification (EVs), shared mobility and connected two-wheelers. The company is working on several EV projects and is fully geared up for this challenge. Hero MotoCorp has also made a sizeable strategic investment in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy, based out of Bengaluru, India. Ather has already launched a range of path-breaking and innovative electric scooters.

"We highly appreciate and whole-heartedly support the Indian government's vision of a more sustainable and environment-friendly future. We, therefore, propose a more cautious, clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of EVs. The scale and timing of the adoption need prudent deliberations and we will gladly support all stakeholders in this process," Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal said in the company's annual report.

7ps2rst8

Hero MotoCorp has invested in electric two-wheeler start-up Ather Energy, and the company is also working on its own range of electric two-wheelers

Hero has a full-fledged R&D centre in Jaipur, called the Centre of Innovation and Technology. The development of new electric two-wheelers is believed to be progressing at the CIT, although there are no details available as yet as to what stage of development these new products are in. TVS Motor Company is also working on its own electric two-wheeler range, and the first electric scooter from TVS is likely to be a production model based on the concept Creon shown at the Auto Expo 2018. Similarly, Bajaj Auto is also working on a completely new vertical of electric two-wheelers and electric mobility systems under the Urbanite vertical.

