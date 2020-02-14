Hero MotoCorp Upgrades Splendor+, Destini 125 & Maestro Edge 125 To BS6 Emission Norms

Hero MotoCorp has upgraded its popular selling Splendor+ commuter motorcycle to the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The world's largest two-wheeler maker also announced the dispatch of two more BS6 products that include the Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 scooters. The three new offers transition to the cleaner emission regulations, and join Hero's existing product range including the Splendor iSmart, HF Deluxe motorcycles and the Pleasure+ 110 scooter, which already meet BS6 compliance. The Hero Splendor+ BS6 is priced at ₹ 59,600, while prices for the Hero Destini 125 BS6 start at ₹ 64,310. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 BS6 is priced from ₹ 67,950 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "With Splendor+ BS-VI, the updated Destini 125 BS-VI and Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI, we have migrated almost our entire portfolio shift to BS-VI norms, well ahead of the deadline. At Hero MotoCorp we are geared-up for exciting times in the coming weeks with a lineup of new product launches, which should help in reinvigorating customer sentiments as well."

The Hero Destini 125 gets new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option

In terms of upgrades, the Hero Destini BS6 now comes with a new signature LED DRLs, a chromed 3D logo and the addition of matte grey silver shade to the colour palette. Meanwhile, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 retains the same design and gets the new Prismatic purple paint technology that allows the paint shade to change under a different light.

Power on the Hero Destini and Maestro Edge 125 scooters comes from the updated 125 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and new XSens Technology that now develops 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Hero says that the BS6 iteration offers 11 per cent higher efficiency and 10 per cent faster acceleration over the current model. The Destini 125 also comes with i3S technology or Idle-start-stop intended to maximise efficiency and lower emissions on the model. The Maestro Edge BS6 is offered in two variants - Disc and Drum, and also gets a signature LED DRL for a distinctive look.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 BS6 gets the new Prismatic purple paint that changes colours depending on the lighting

Lastly, the Hero Splendor+ BS6 also retains the familiar styling but is offered in new colour combinations including Purple, Grey, Red and three palette combination of Red-Black-Purple along with Ebony Grey paintwork with green finish. The bike is offered in three variants - Kick with alloy wheel, Self with alloy wheel and Self with alloy wheel with i3S.

Power on the Hero Splendor+ BS6 comes from the 100 cc single-cylinder with fuel-injection and XSens technology that now develops 7.91 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. While the power figure has seen a marginal drop, down from 8.24 bhp on the BS4 model, the torque output remains the same on the motorcycle. Expect deliveries to begin soon for all three models pan India.

