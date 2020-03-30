New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp To Take Care Of Unsold BS4 Stock

Hero MotoCorp will take care of the unsold BS4 stock of scooters and motorcycle lying with Hero dealers across the country. Hero dealers are said to have a total of over 1 lakh units of BS4 two-wheelers.

Teams at Hero MotoCorp are finding ways and means to absorb BS4 stock

Highlights

  • At present, Hero has over 1 lakh units of unsold BS4 stock
  • Hero is finding ways to absorb/utilise unsold BS4 stock
  • Only 10 per cent of BS4 stock can be sold, till April 24, 2020

As per a report from PTI, Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has over 1 lakh units of BS4 two-wheelers with its dealerships across India. In a digital town-hall meeting, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said that the company will take care of the unsold BS4 inventory lying with dealers. He said that the dealerships will not have to suffer due to unsold BS4 inventory. One of the dealers who attended the Town-hall meeting confirmed the same as well. Dr. Munjal said that teams at Hero MotoCorp are working tirelessly to find ways and means to absorb or utilise unsold BS4 stocks and will connect with Hero dealers on this very soon.

"I stay firm on my own personal commitment and that of the organisation - to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of each one of you," Dr Munjal told the dealers. 

(Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has assured his dealers that the unsold BS4 stock will be taken care of)

The 21-day lockdown period will end on April 14, which means dealers can sell their BS4 stock till April 24, 2020. The court order also says that dealers can only sell 10 per cent of the unsold BS4 inventory, however, the court has said that no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi and NCR. This means that 90 per cent of the BS4 inventory will remain unsold.

The PTI report also said that Dr. Munjal had asked the dealers to utilise the current period and try and find ways of innovating and improving business models during the lockdown. He said, "Be considerate to your staff, we will support you during the lockdown period, not just in business, but also in the up skilling of your staff".

Hero MotoCorp said that it will not lay-off its employees during the unprecedented plant shutdown across the globe. Hero will try and fast-track monthly payments for contract workers instead of waiting till the end of this month.

