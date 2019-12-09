New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Across Range By ₹ 2000 From January 2020

The price revision will see prices of the Hero two-wheeelers increasing by up to Rs. 2000, but will vary depending on the model and the market.

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company will be increasing prices across its range of products with effect from January 1, 2020. The price revision will be on the ex-showroom prices by up to ₹ 2000, but will vary depending on the model and the specific market. The company joins Maruti Suzuki to announce a price increase for the new year. Prices hikes around this time of the year though aren't uncommon and most automakers tend to opt for an upward revision in prices for the new calendar year. That being said, the company has not specified any reason for the price hike.  

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has stopped production of a number of BS4 vehicles in its range, as it transitions to the new BS6 emission norms. The company is in the process of scaling production of BS6 two-wheelers and will be ready with an upgraded range by early next year. The manufacturer's first BS6 compliant offering is the Hero Splendor iSmart.

Not just Hero MotoCorp, but other two-wheelers are expected to hike prices starting next year. However, the companies are likely to increase prices along with the launch of the BS6 versions of their respective offerings. The deadline to meet the new stringent emission norms has been set for April 2020, which leaves dealers and automakers alike with a little over four three months to clear existing inventories of BS4 vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

