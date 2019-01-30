Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany

World's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp has set up its new research and development (R&D) centre - Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH. The new facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp and is located in Stephanskirchen near Munich. The new German R&D centre will be working on collaboration with Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Hero Tech Center Germany will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp and will be the epicentre for the company's motorsport activities.

Speaking on the new R&D Centre, Hero MotoCorp - Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal said, "Setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH is a realisation of our aspiration to build an R&D eco-system that is spread across global geographies. Ever since Hero began its solo journey in 2011, we have had a clear and focused plan to enhance and strengthen our technological know-how and product development capabilities. We set up the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in 2016 and since then, this facility has been designing and developing a range of new mobility solutions for customers across the globe. The Hero Tech Center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening our R&D capabilities. The Tech Center will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT."

Hero's new German R&D centre joins the manufacturer's other global design and technological facilities located in Italy, Spain and Thailand. The company also has manufacturing facilities located in South America, apart from the ones in india. The new facility will help Hero further strengthen its R&D capabilities with a focus on the global customer base.

The new German R&D facility will be working with the Jaipur centre to work on new vehicle concepts and future technologies. Furthermore, with the team's motorsport activities spread across the globe, the new centre will further facilitate rally participation activities including new product development for the team, the company said in a statement.

