New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Sets A Record For 'Tree Plantation' In India

Apart from being the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero also believes in being responsible socially. The company recently organised a tree plantation drive with which it set a record of sorts.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
V Sethi, Head-CSR, Hero, receives certificate from Dr. Ahmed, adjudicator, Asia Book Of Records

Highlights

  • Hero is one of the biggest two-wheeler companies in the world
  • A total of 2.5 lakh trees were planted in total
  • Over 35,000 families were engaged in the tree plantation drive

Hero MotoCorp organised a massive tree plantation drive across seven locations in the country where over 2.5 lakh trees were planted. The company's biggest plantation drive was organised in Dehra Dun district of Uttarakhand where the company got together with 35,000 families from 36 gram panchayats and 15 wards in the region and planted over 2.1 lakh trees. This also led to a record of maximum families participating in a tree plantation drive, and was verified by 'Asia Book of Records' and 'India Book Of Records'.

ih9vmb7o

(Hero MotoCorp led the tree plantation drive in across 7 cities in India)

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

Passion Pro 110

XPulse 200

HF Deluxe

Glamour 125

Xtreme 200S

XPulse 200T

Passion Pro i3S

Splendor iSMART 110

Glamour Programmed FI

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Passion Xpro

Pleasure

Xtreme Sports

Xtreme 200R

Splendor Pro

Destini 125

Pleasure Plus 110

Karizma ZMR

Duet

HF Dawn

Maestro Edge 125

Achiever

HF Deluxe Eco

Commenting on the occasion, Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp, said, "As a responsible organisation, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs are designed to have a positive impact on as many lives as possible. A large part of our CSR initiatives goes towards meeting our environmental aspirations, as part of which we have planted over 14 lakh trees across the country since 2015. It gives us an immense sense of fulfillment that the 'Asia Book of Records' and 'India Book of Records' have recognized the efforts of the extended Hero family and the people of the region. This is going to encourage and motivate us further to keep working towards the conservation and protection of the environment."

92mtnsqo

(A total of 35,000 families were engaged in the tree plantation drive)

0 Comments

Hero MotoCorp organised simultaneous plantation drives at New Delhi, Gurugram, Dharuhera, Neemrana, Jaipur and Halol. Apart from being one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers globally, Hero MotoCorp also places equal importance on corporate social responsibility. Hero's CSR arm, 'Hero - We Care', has four important social initiatives which are 'Ride Safe India', 'Happy Earth', 'Hamari Pari' and 'E2'. The first initiative covers road safety while the Happy Earth Initiative works towards sustainable manufacturing, having eco-friendly industrial practices and mitigating environmental impact. The last two initiatives, Hamari Pari and E2 (educate to empower) are women oriented programs which work towards the uplifting underprivileged girls and young women in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 50,351 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 58,491 - 60,605 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 55,400 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
100% Of Citroen Cars To Be Electric Or Hybrid By 2025
100% Of Citroen Cars To Be Electric Or Hybrid By 2025
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities