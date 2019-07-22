Hero MotoCorp Sets A Record For 'Tree Plantation' In India

Hero MotoCorp organised a massive tree plantation drive across seven locations in the country where over 2.5 lakh trees were planted. The company's biggest plantation drive was organised in Dehra Dun district of Uttarakhand where the company got together with 35,000 families from 36 gram panchayats and 15 wards in the region and planted over 2.1 lakh trees. This also led to a record of maximum families participating in a tree plantation drive, and was verified by 'Asia Book of Records' and 'India Book Of Records'.

Commenting on the occasion, Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp, said, "As a responsible organisation, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs are designed to have a positive impact on as many lives as possible. A large part of our CSR initiatives goes towards meeting our environmental aspirations, as part of which we have planted over 14 lakh trees across the country since 2015. It gives us an immense sense of fulfillment that the 'Asia Book of Records' and 'India Book of Records' have recognized the efforts of the extended Hero family and the people of the region. This is going to encourage and motivate us further to keep working towards the conservation and protection of the environment."

(A total of 35,000 families were engaged in the tree plantation drive)

Hero MotoCorp organised simultaneous plantation drives at New Delhi, Gurugram, Dharuhera, Neemrana, Jaipur and Halol. Apart from being one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers globally, Hero MotoCorp also places equal importance on corporate social responsibility. Hero's CSR arm, 'Hero - We Care', has four important social initiatives which are 'Ride Safe India', 'Happy Earth', 'Hamari Pari' and 'E2'. The first initiative covers road safety while the Happy Earth Initiative works towards sustainable manufacturing, having eco-friendly industrial practices and mitigating environmental impact. The last two initiatives, Hamari Pari and E2 (educate to empower) are women oriented programs which work towards the uplifting underprivileged girls and young women in the country.

