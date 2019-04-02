Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19

Hero MotoCorp has officially come out with its sales numbers for the financial year 2018-19, during which the company breached the 7.8 million unit sales milestone in India. Between April 2018 and March 2019, the company sold 7,820,745 units of motorcycles and scooters during the 12-month period. As for the company's sales performance in March 2019, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 581,279 units, witnessing a drop of over 20 per cent, against the 730,473 two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2018.

Stating the reason for the dip in March sales, Hero MotoCorp said, "The sales during the month of March have been lower due to a conscious effort to bring down the inventory levels in the system." However, the FY 2018-19 also has several high points as well, with Hero MotoCorp becoming the first two-wheeler company to surpass 750,000 lakh units milestone in monthly sales when the company sold 769,138 motorcycles and scooters in September 2018. The company also witnessed its best-ever quarterly sales of 2.1 million units between April 2018 and June 2018.

During FY 2018-19 Hero MotoCorp also launched the Hero Xtreme 200R

During the recently passed fiscal year, Hero MotoCorp also introduced its first 125 cc scooter - Destini 125, which registered robust sales in the initial few months of its launch, riding on the overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers. The same year, the company also entered the premium motorcycle segment with the launch of the Hero Xtreme 200R in India. Furthermore, the company also strengthened its global portfolio with the launch of the new 'Ignitor 125' in Colombia.

