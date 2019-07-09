Hero MotoCorp Revamps Top Management; Announces New EV Division

Hero MotoCorp has announced a reshuffle in its top management as the company aims to explore new trends in the auto industry. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer has assigned Vikram Kasbekar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who will be replacing Markus Braunsperger, while Rajat Bhargava has been given the responsibility to head the newly created 'Emerging Mobility' business unit. The new division will see the brand develop electric vehicles in the coming years. Both Vikram and Rajat will continue to report to Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

Rajat currently heads the Corporate Strategy & Performance Transformation and is also Head of Global Business. Under the new Emerging Mobility division, Hero will be boosting efforts and energies on the development of electric vehicles within the company.

"The mobility sector is set to witness unprecedented disruptions owing to the rapid migration to electrification technology, green technology and shared mobility over the next few years. At Hero MotoCorp, we are committed to play a leading role in the transformation by allocating resources - both in terms of investments and people - in working towards designing and developing these mobility solutions with enhanced focus," said Bhargava.

Vikram is currently the Executive Director - Operations (Plants) at Hero MotoCorp and has been with the company for over a decade and a half with experience in manufacturing, large-scale plant operations, supply chain and new model development. He will now handle the two-wheeler maker's Research and Development (R&D) facilities globally.

Also Read: Hero Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany

"Our R&D set-up has expanded and enhanced rapidly over the past few years and is now spread across multiple geographies. Through our robust and self-sufficient R&D ecosystem, we continue to develop technologies of the future. At our world-class facilities, a very capable team - comprising of engineers from India and across the world - is constantly engaged in designing and developing new products for millions of customers around the globe. I am deeply honored and excited to have been given this opportunity to lead the R&D team at the world's largest two-wheeler company", said Kasbekar.

The company has two R&D units - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) located in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany GmbH in Munich, and were set-up with Markus at the forefront. Both the centres were established in 2016 and 2019 respectively and saw Markus form the company's global team of engineers and automotive experts. Under his leadership, Hero launched 40 new models and variants including the Xtreme range, XPulse range, the Destini 125 and the Maestro Edge 125 scooters. He helped give Hero MotoSports a major boost.

Markus was also instrumental in the company's transition from BS3 to BS4 regulations, while the manufacturer now gears up to meet BS6 norms. In fact, Hero became the first two-wheeler maker to introduce its BS6 compliant vehicle recently, receiving the certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). Markus will be relocating to Europe after completing his five-year tenure with Hero.

Also Read: Hero Becomes First Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Receive BS6 Certification

"As part of the Leadership Team at Hero, I have worked closely with Vikram over the past five years and truly believe that he is best suited to take over the reins at CIT. I thank our Chairman Pawan Munjal for giving me the opportunity to lead the R&D function at Hero. It was a unique opportunity for me to contribute to the world's largest two-wheeler company and I will always cherish these memories and my stay in India. I have now decided to move back to Europe to be there with my family. I wish the entire team at Hero MotoCorp the very best for the future", said Markus.

Hero has also begun the process to identify a suitable candidate to be in line to take over as CTO in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.