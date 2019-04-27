New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp said that the fourth quarter was a difficult period that saw the two-wheeler industry contract significantly in the face of external factors.

View Photos
Fourth quarter was a difficult period for Hero MotoCorp.

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp's Q4 profit stood at Rs. 730 crore.
  • Fourth quarter has been challenging for the company.
  • It is expecting to face challenges ahead due to BS6 transition.

It's been a rather challenging year for the Indian auto industry and majority of automakers are witnessing a slump in profits. India's largest carmaker has reported a negative growth of 4.6 per cent in its Q4 profit and now even Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker has reported worrisome results. The company has reported a de-growth of 24 per cent in its Q4 profit at ₹ 730 crore against a base of ₹ 967 crore. Its revenue was down by 7.9 per cent at ₹ 7885 crore against ₹ 8564 crore in the previous year. Its EBIDTA stood at ₹ 1069 crore maintaining a margin of 13.6 per cent compared to 16 per cent in the Q4 of the previous financial year.

The annual financials of Hero MotoCorp which combines all the four quarters also were negative. Though, the company witnessed a growth of 4.4 per cent in its annual revenue at ₹ 33,651 crore against a base of ₹ 32,230 crore, its profit were down by 8.43 per cent at ₹ 3385 crore against a base of ₹ 3697 crore. EBIDTA for the year stood at ₹ 4930 crore maintaining a margin of 14.7 per cent against 16.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed

Commenting on the results, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, "We remain committed to creating sustained value for our stakeholders. It is a testimony to our grit and resilience that we registered record sales of 7.8 million units during the fiscal, amidst a sluggish market scenario in several geographies and maintained our Leadership amidst challenging market environments. We also gave shape to our vision of creating multiple hubs of R&D excellence by setting-up our first international technology center in Germany. Our commitment towards environment remains a continuous effort as our upcoming new Garden Factory at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh leaps towards completion. Most significantly, this fiscal, we forayed into two new product segments the premium motorcycle space with Xtreme 200R' and the 125cc scooter category with 'Destini 125. We are aiming for aggressive market share gains in these categories. While the near-term prospect of the domestic two-wheeler market is likely to remain challenging, the festive season however is expected to brighten the sentiment and revive growth in the second half of FY'20."

0 Comments

Hero MotoCorp sold 17,81,160 units of two-wheelers in the Q4 of FY19 and 78,20,754 units in the whole financial year. The company said that the fourth quarter was a difficult period that saw the two-wheeler industry contract significantly in the face of external factors. It is not expecting a major push until the coming festive season. The company will even have to incur the cost of BS6 transition in FY20 which is likely to keep the profit under pressure.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit Hero MotoCorp annual report Hero MotoCorp sales Hero MotoCorp Bikes Hero bikes Hero Motorcycle Sales Hero motorcycles

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon
Triumph India To Come Up With Four New Dealerships By End Of 2020
Triumph India To Come Up With Four New Dealerships By End Of 2020
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.89 Lakh
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.89 Lakh
Ather Energy Announces Plans To Enter Chennai In June 2019
Ather Energy Announces Plans To Enter Chennai In June 2019
Mahindra's Electric Vehicles Now Available On Uber In Hyderabad
Mahindra's Electric Vehicles Now Available On Uber In Hyderabad
2019 Ducati Scrambler India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Ducati Scrambler India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
x
2019 Ducati Scrambler India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Ducati Scrambler India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities