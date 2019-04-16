New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Offers Benefits To Voters In The Ongoing Elections

Show your 'inked' finger at Hero service centre and get a free two-wheeler wash. You could also get your Hero two-wheeler serviced at Rs. 199 only.

Hero is offering customer benefit schemes during the 2019 General Elections

Highlights

  • Show your 'inked' finger and get a free two-wheeler wash
  • Also, get your Hero two-wheeler serviced at Rs. 199 only
  • Offer will be valid throughout the 2019 General Elections

The 2019 General Elections in India is underway and Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world, has launched a new customer benefit initiative to encourage voting among two-wheeler customers in India, carrying out the largest democratic elections in the world. All two-wheeler customers who cast their vote can get a free two-wheeler wash and get their Hero models serviced for just ₹ 199. Hero says that this scheme will be available up to two days after the polling day, scheduled in every city across the country during April and May 2019. Customers can also pre-book the vehicle-servicing package which include regular check-up, carburetor cleaning and brakes adjustment. All they need to do is show the voting 'ink mark' on their fingers.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sells 7.8 Million Vehicles In FY2019

(The scheme will be valid on all models of Hero MotoCorp)

In the fiscal year that went by, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 7.8 million units in India. Between April 2018 and March 2019, the company sold 78, 20,745 units of motorcycles and scooters during the 12-month period. As for the company's sales performance in March 2019, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 5, 81,279 units, witnessing a drop of over 20 per cent, against the 7, 30,473 two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2018. However, the FY 2018-19 also had several high points as well, with Hero MotoCorp becoming the first two-wheeler company to surpass 750,000 lakh units milestone in monthly sales when the company sold 769,138 motorcycles and scooters in September 2018. The company also witnessed its best-ever quarterly sales of 2.1 million units between April 2018 and June 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

