Hero MotoCorp Lays Foundation Stone For New Manufacturing Facility

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The new manufacturing facility will be the eighth factory for Hero, and will have an annual installed capacity of 18 lakh units. Hero already has five world-class plants in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. The company will invest ₹ 1600 crore in setting up the manufacturing facility and will be spread over 600 acres in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The new plant is expected to be operational before December 2019.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone of the new facility in Sri City during a ceremony.

According to a statement from Hero MotoCorp, the new facility will generate 2000 jobs and is expected to generate an additional 10,000 employment opportunities, through the creation of a manufacturing eco-system of vendors and suppliers in the region. The new facility is expected to serve as a key hub for the company to export a range of products to key overseas markets.

Currently, Hero has an installed production capacity of 92 lakh units each year, the highest in the country, from its existing manufacturing facilities. Hero MotoCorp currently has manufacturing facilities at Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Gurgaon and Dharuhera in Haryana, Neemrana in Rajasthan and Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company also has two manufacturing facilities at overseas locations - Villa Rica in Colombia and Jessore in Bangladesh - to cater to the growing demand for its products in international markets.

