New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Lays Foundation Stone For New Manufacturing Facility

The new Hero plant is expected to be operational by December 2019 and will have an installed production capacity of 18 lakh units every year.

View Photos
The upcoming Hero plant is expected to be oprerational by December 2019

Highlights

  • The upcoming factory will have an annual capacity of 18 lakh units
  • The new factory in Andhra Pradesh will be functional by December 2019
  • Hero has seven other manufacturing facilities, including two abroad

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The new manufacturing facility will be the eighth factory for Hero, and will have an annual installed capacity of 18 lakh units. Hero already has five world-class plants in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. The company will invest ₹ 1600 crore in setting up the manufacturing facility and will be spread over 600 acres in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The new plant is expected to be operational before December 2019.

Hero

Hero Bikes

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone of the new facility in Sri City during a ceremony.

According to a statement from Hero MotoCorp, the new facility will generate 2000 jobs and is expected to generate an additional 10,000 employment opportunities, through the creation of a manufacturing eco-system of vendors and suppliers in the region. The new facility is expected to serve as a key hub for the company to export a range of products to key overseas markets.

Currently, Hero has an installed production capacity of 92 lakh units each year, the highest in the country, from its existing manufacturing facilities. Hero MotoCorp currently has manufacturing facilities at Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Gurgaon and Dharuhera in Haryana, Neemrana in Rajasthan and Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company also has two manufacturing facilities at overseas locations - Villa Rica in Colombia and Jessore in Bangladesh - to cater to the growing demand for its products in international markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ NA *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ NA *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ NA *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ NA *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities