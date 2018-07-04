Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Of Two-Wheelers

Hero MotoCorp has revised prices of the company's scooters and motorcycles across the product range. In a press release, Hero MotoCorp stated that the prices have been revised with immediate effect, and the upward revision has been done to partially offset the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation. Hero has not specified the new, revised prices of two-wheeler models, but says that prices have been increased by up to ₹ 500 on ex-showroom prices of its two-wheelers.

"The upward revision in the prices has been done to partially off-set the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation. The exact quantum of the increase varies - on the basis of the particular model and the specific market - upto Rs 500 at ex-showroom level," Hero MotoCorp said in a press statement.

(The Hero Xtreme 200R will be the next new motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp's sales however are still going strong with the company selling more than 7,00,000 two-wheelers in June alone. And in the first quarter of this financial year (April to June, 2018), Hero has clocked over 21 lakh unit sales, creating another global benchmark, and retaining the number one position as the largest two-wheeler company in the world by volume. Hero expects the positive pattern in sales to continue in the coming months, especially with a healthy monsoon, which in turn translates to a strong retail economy in rural areas. Hero has a very strong sales presence and brand equity in rural markets, and is India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer by sales volume as well.

(The Hero XPulse is expected to be launched later this year)

Hero is set to launch several products in the next few months, first with the Hero Xtreme 200R, followed by two new 125 cc scooters - the Hero Duet 125 and Hero Maestro Edge 125 - as well as the entry-level adventure bike, Hero XPulse, based on the Xtreme 200R.

