Hero MotoCorp Grows By 14% Growth In June 2017; Records Best Ever Quarterly Sales

India's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp announced its sales performance for June 2017 and the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial year. The auto giant sold 624,185 units last month, registering a growth of 14 per cent over the 549,533 units sold in June 2016. The company's sales remained positive between April and June 2017 with Hero selling 18,49,375 units, its highest ever sales in any quarter. The two wheeler maker's best ever quarterly sales was during the last fiscal between July and September, when it sold 18.23 lakh units.

Despite the uncertainty over GST, Hero MotoCorp managed to rake up positive numbers on account of the wedding season and successful in-market activations, the company said in a statement. The manufacturer's motorcycles sales stood at 547,185 units in June this year, growing by a healthy 13 per cent over last year; whereas its scooter sales stood at 77,000 units last month, recording a growth of 22 per cent over the same period in 2016.

Hero MotoCorp's bestsellers continued to lead the charge with the Glamour, Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe and Achiever bringing in the volumes. The two wheeler maker's scooter range comprises the bestselling Maestro Edge, followed by the Duet and Pleasure models.

With the GST norms kicking from 1st July 2017, Hero MotoCorp has also announced a reduction in prices in the range of ₹ 400 and ₹ 1800 across its popular offerings. The price reduction is as high as ₹ 4000 on the premium models in select markets. Other two wheeler makes including Yamaha Motor India and TVS Motor Company have also announced price cuts across its range, in order to comply with the new GST norms.