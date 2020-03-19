Hero MotoCorp Dealers Offering Discounts On BS4 Models

As India is getting ready to move to Bharat Stage 6 emission norms, some two-wheeler dealerships still have some kind of BS4 stock left. All these models need to be registered before April 1, 2020 or just become scrap metal. Few Hero MotoCorp dealerships in Delhi-NCR are offering significant discounts on select models such as the Hero XPulse 200, Hero HF Deluxe and the Splendor. There is a small discount on the entire range of Hero BS4 scooters as well. We give you a lowdown on quantum of discounts and the models on which they are offered. Take a look!

Hero Models Ex-showroom prices starting at Discounts XPulse 200 ₹ 98,500 ₹ 12,500 HF Deluxe ₹ 39,000 ₹ 4,000 Pleasure Plus 110 ₹ 52,700 ₹ 10,000 Maestro 125 ₹ 60,370 ₹ 10,000 Splendor iSmart ₹ 50,000 ₹ 3,000

The Hero XPulse 200 gets the maximum discount of ₹ 12,500 over the ex-showroom price. The discount is applicable on the carburetted version of the motorcycle, which has a starting price of ₹ 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Few dealers are also offering discounts of up to ₹ 10,000 on the BS4 models of the Pleasure 110 and the Maestro 125, which were launched last year. The HF Deluxe, which is considered to be a workhorse in rural areas, also gets a discount of ₹ 4,000 while the evergreen Hero Splendor range gets a discount of ₹ 3,000.

Disclaimer: Please do keep in mind that these are discounts at dealerships level and not at the company level. Also, the discounts are valid only on existing BS4 stocks till they last.

