New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Dealers Offering Discounts On BS4 Models

Few Hero MotoCorp Dealerships in Delhi-NCR are handing out significant discounts on existing BS4 models. Read our stories to know what kind of discounts are on offer and on what models.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The biggest discount is being offered on the Hero XPulse 200, which is Rs. 12,500

Highlights

  • Discounts are being offered in select dealerships in Delhi NCR
  • Discounts will be offered only on existing BS4 inventory
  • All BS4 Hero scooters are being offered with a discount of Rs. 10,000

As India is getting ready to move to Bharat Stage 6 emission norms, some two-wheeler dealerships still have some kind of BS4 stock left. All these models need to be registered before April 1, 2020 or just become scrap metal. Few Hero MotoCorp dealerships in Delhi-NCR are offering significant discounts on select models such as the Hero XPulse 200, Hero HF Deluxe and the Splendor. There is a small discount on the entire range of Hero BS4 scooters as well. We give you a lowdown on quantum of discounts and the models on which they are offered. Take a look! 

Hero Models Ex-showroom prices starting at Discounts
XPulse 200 ₹ 98,500 ₹ 12,500
HF Deluxe ₹ 39,000 ₹ 4,000
Pleasure Plus 110 ₹ 52,700 ₹ 10,000
Maestro 125 ₹ 60,370 ₹ 10,000
Splendor iSmart ₹ 50,000 ₹ 3,000
un994ef

(All BS4 Hero scooters inlcuding Pleasure Plus 110 get a discount of up to ₹ 10,000)

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

Pleasure

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour 125

XPulse 200

Passion Pro 110

XPulse 200T

Pleasure Plus 110

Xtreme 200S

Destini 125

Splendor iSMART 110

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Xtreme Sports

Glamour Programmed FI

Splendor Pro

Passion Xpro

Karizma ZMR

Duet

Achiever

Maestro Edge 125

Splendor iSmart

HF Deluxe Eco

Xtreme 200R

HF Dawn

The Hero XPulse 200 gets the maximum discount of ₹ 12,500 over the ex-showroom price. The discount is applicable on the carburetted version of the motorcycle, which has a starting price of ₹ 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Few dealers are also offering discounts of up to ₹ 10,000 on the BS4 models of the Pleasure 110 and the Maestro 125, which were launched last year. The HF Deluxe, which is considered to be a workhorse in rural areas, also gets a discount of ₹ 4,000 while the evergreen Hero Splendor range gets a discount of ₹ 3,000.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: Please do keep in mind that these are discounts at dealerships level and not at the company level. Also, the discounts are valid only on existing BS4 stocks till they last.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 63,804 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,154 - 77,812 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 61,737 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 62,033 - 74,002 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 62,588 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 63,328 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 63,751 - 66,605 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 71,891 - 74,216 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Hyundai Venue 1.5 Diesel BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 8.09 Lakh
Hyundai Venue 1.5 Diesel BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 8.09 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities