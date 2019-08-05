New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Begins Home Delivery Of Two-Wheelers In India

Yes! You read the headline right! Now, you can get your new Hero scooter or motorcycle delivered to you at your doorstep! Now this is a cool move by the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

Hero MotoCorp also sells original spare parts through its website

Highlights

  • There will be a nominal fee of Rs. 349 for home delivery of 2-wheelers
  • The home delivery service is offered in Mumbai, Bengaluru & Noida
  • Hero will offer home delivery service in 25 cities in the next few months

Hero MotoCorp has announced that from today onwards, it will begin home-delivery of its two-wheeler models when bought from its online website, HGPmart.com. Yes! Now you can get your brand-new Hero scooter or motorcycle delivered to your doorstep. There will be nominal charge of ₹ 349 for the same. Hero says that it will be starting its two-wheeler home-delivery service in the three cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida to begin with and expand this service in 25 other cities over the next few months in a phased manner. Hero says that it has received 4,000 bookings for various two-wheelers from its online website.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, Aftersales & Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp we continuously invest in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure our customers get the best in class experience. Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment. We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service. The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of your choice, not just at your home," he added.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Beats Street Estimates; Q1 Profit Stands At ₹ 1,247 Crore

In order to avail the home delivery services, you need to go to Hero's website, choose the model you want to buy, select your nearest dealership from where you want to make the purchase, give a preferred time when the sales representative can collect the required documents from the customer's home or office and once the payment is complete and the RTO registration is done, the scooter or the motorcycle will be delivered to the customer's chosen address.

