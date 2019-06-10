New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Receive BS6 Certification

Hero MotoCorp has been awarded BS6 certification for its Hero Splendor iSmart, becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to do so.

The BS6 certification was awarded to Hero MotoCorp by ICAT

Highlights

  • Hero Splendor iSmart becomes first 2-wheeler to be BS VI certified
  • It has been completely designed & developed at Hero's R&D Centre
  • Hero will convert its other models to BS VI over the course of the year

The BS6 regime will kick off from April 1, 2020 and keeping that in mind, two and four wheelers have already started moving their production to BS6. And as far two-wheeler manufacturers are concerned, Hero MotoCorp has become the first company to get BS VI certification for its Hero Splendor iSmart. Hero has received the type approval certificate from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) after the Splendor iSmart was successfully tested for BS6 compliance. The BS VI compliant Hero Splendor iSmart was fully designed and developed by Hero at its Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) centre in Jaipur.

Hero Splendor iSMART 110

Hero Splendor iSMART 110

(From L to R: Dinesh Tyagi, Director, ICAT, awarding the BS VI certifcation to Markus Feichtner, Associate VP, R&D along with Pamela Tikku, Chief Business Officer ICAT)

Dinesh Tyagi, Director - ICAT said, "We congratulate Hero MotoCorp for becoming the country's first two-wheeler manufacturer to get the BS-VI certification. The Type Approval Certificate was issued to the Company's Splendor iSmart motorcycle that has been developed and manufactured indigenously by Hero MotoCorp. Last year ICAT issued the country's first approval for BS-VI norms for Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment also. The BS-VI emission standards are much more elaborate in their scope and integrate substantial changes to existing emission standards ensuring cleaner products to the consumer."

Over the next one year, Hero MotoCorp will start converting its other models to BS6 and has the technological prowess for the same as well. For a manufacturer to attain BS6 certification, it has to build a prototype and get it tested and certified by government agencies such as ICAT, ARAI and GARC.

