Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Receive BS6 Certification

The BS6 regime will kick off from April 1, 2020 and keeping that in mind, two and four wheelers have already started moving their production to BS6. And as far two-wheeler manufacturers are concerned, Hero MotoCorp has become the first company to get BS VI certification for its Hero Splendor iSmart. Hero has received the type approval certificate from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) after the Splendor iSmart was successfully tested for BS6 compliance. The BS VI compliant Hero Splendor iSmart was fully designed and developed by Hero at its Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) centre in Jaipur.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sees Decline Of 7.69 Per Cent In May 2019

Hero Splendor iSMART 110 59,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(From L to R: Dinesh Tyagi, Director, ICAT, awarding the BS VI certifcation to Markus Feichtner, Associate VP, R&D along with Pamela Tikku, Chief Business Officer ICAT)

Dinesh Tyagi, Director - ICAT said, "We congratulate Hero MotoCorp for becoming the country's first two-wheeler manufacturer to get the BS-VI certification. The Type Approval Certificate was issued to the Company's Splendor iSmart motorcycle that has been developed and manufactured indigenously by Hero MotoCorp. Last year ICAT issued the country's first approval for BS-VI norms for Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment also. The BS-VI emission standards are much more elaborate in their scope and integrate substantial changes to existing emission standards ensuring cleaner products to the consumer."

Over the next one year, Hero MotoCorp will start converting its other models to BS6 and has the technological prowess for the same as well. For a manufacturer to attain BS6 certification, it has to build a prototype and get it tested and certified by government agencies such as ICAT, ARAI and GARC.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.