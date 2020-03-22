Hero MotoCorp Announces Global Shutdown Of Manufacturing Plants Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

World's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has announced the temporary shutdown of al its manufacturing facilities globally with immediate effect, as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The decision was announced by Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, at a digital town hall to the employees. The company has decided to halt production at plants in India, Colombia and Bangladesh, as well as the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana, Rajasthan, until March 31, 2020. This is the first global closure to be announced by a major Indian manufacturer.

While the plants will be closed, Hero's non-production staff will be working from home including the employees at the Centre of Innovation (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Furthermore, the company says that it has rolled out a number of measures to safeguard the safety of its employees to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus. A task force has been set up by Pawan Munjal to monitor the developments around the spread of the virus. The company said that it will review the situation on April 1, 2020, and then take a call on reopening the facilities. It's not clear at the moment if there will be a pay cut for the employees during the period.

The announcement comes at a time when several cities in Maharashtra are under partial lockdown to contain the virus growth. Moreover, the virus is said to be in its second stage of expansion in India and steps are being taken to contain the same from further growth.

Apart from Hero, the FCA Group has also announced the closure of its facilities in India until the containment of the virus, while Tata Motors said that it will reduce its plant operations to a minimum from March 23, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.