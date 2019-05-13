Hero Maestro Edge Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison

The 125 cc scooter segment is one of the most lucrative two-wheeler segments in India and it's growing by leaps and bounds. In a year, the segment has seen several launches and the new Maestro Edge 125 is the latest one. In fact, it is the second 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp after the Destini 125 and shares its underpinnings with it as well. It is the only scooter in India to be offered with a fuel injected engine and is BS6 compliant. Read on to know how it competes with its rivals in terms of pricing.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At ₹ 58,500

Hero has launched the Maestro Edge 125 in India at a starting price of ₹ 58,500 for the Carburettor Drum variant and the Carburettor Disc variant is priced at ₹ 60,000. The top-notch Fuel Injection variant though a tad expensive and will cost you ₹ 62,700. The TVS Ntorq which has been the segment favourite since its launch is almost similarly priced at ₹ 58,252 for the Drum variant and the Disc Variant costs ₹ 59,900. The Honda Grazia is a slightly more expensive offering with prices starting at Rs 60,723 for the Drum variant while goes up to ₹ 65,095 for the top spec Alloy Disc variant. However, it's the Suzuki Burgman Street which is the most expensive offering at ₹ 69,208 and is offered in a single fully-loaded variant. (All prices mentioned above are Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the top Destini 125. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the top Destini 125.

All the scooters in the segment use a 125 cc engine, but as mentioned, it's the Hero Maestro Edge 125 which is fuel injected which means better fuel efficiency and also abides by the BS6 norms. It is also equipped with Hero MotoCorp's i3S technology which helps with even better fuel economy. Moreover, in terms of features, it gets external fuel filler cap, USB charging and a light for the under seat storage. While all these features are also available in the TVS N Torq and Suzuki Burgman, they also get Bluetooth connectivity. That said, the TVS NTorq remains its closest rival as Suzuki Burgman is still relatively high on the price ladder and the Honda Grazia looks comparatively dated.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.