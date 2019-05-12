New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure: Price Expectations

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch two new scooters in India. Read on to know their expected prices.

Hero will launch two new scooters in India which will take its total count to five launches this month.

Highlights

  • Hero is set to launch two new scooters.
  • The Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the Destini 125.
  • The Hero Pleasure gets its first comprehensive update.

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for another launch this month. It is all set to launch two Scooters which will take its total count to five launches this month. Prices for the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Pleasure 110 will be announced tomorrow and both have been one of the long-awaited models. In fact, anticipations for the Hero Maestro Edge 125 were building up from last year when the Hero Destini 125 was launched and we have seen the Pleasure earlier during its TVC shoot.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced

hero maestro edge 125 The Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the Destini 125.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the Destini 125 that was launched last year. It is the sportier sibling of the Destini 125 and will be targeted at a younger set of buyers. The scooter will come with alloy wheels, USB charging and the company's i3S start-stop technology to achieve higher efficiency. Power on the scooter comes from the same 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that powers the Destini. The unit is a bored out version based on the 110 cc mill and will deliver 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The power delivery though could be tuned for quicker response. The engine will come paired with a CVT unit. In terms of features, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 will be equipped with a digital-analog instrument console with a side stand indicator and service reminder and external fuel-filler cap among others. The scooter will come with an optional front disc brake, while there could be a fuel-injected variant as well. Expecting competitive pricing, prices for the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is likely to start from ₹ 57,000.

Also Read: 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed

hero pleasure bs4 The Hero Pleasure has got a comprehensive styling update for the first time.
0 Comments

The Hero Pleasure 110 gets its first comprehensive upgrade with completely revised styling. It gets a new front apron that continues to integrate the indicators and this gives the scooter a very modern look. Adding a zing of peppiness is the headlamp design which is new and is an angular-upright shaped unit giving it a very retro-feel; while making sure that it still is very much contemporary. Adding a bit more sportiness to the scooter are the changes to the side panel and even the brushed silver plastic inserts which add a bit of premiumness to the scooter. The Pleasure is likely to get the same 102 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 6.9 bhp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque. The figures could see some improvement, while the efficiency is also likely to be better on the new model. The updated model will get IBS (Integrated Braking System) as standard, meeting the future norms. We expect prices for this one to start from ₹ 46,500.

