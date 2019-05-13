Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500

New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At ₹ 58,500

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is a sporty looking justscooter targeted at a younger customer base while competing against the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, Aprilia SR 125 and the likes.

Bookings for the Maestro Edge 125 start from May 16, 2019

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the new Maestro Edge 125 scooter with prices starting at ₹ 58,500 for the Drum variant going up to ₹ 60,000 for the Disc version (Ex-showroom, Delhi) which is fro the Carb variants. The FI variant costs ₹ 62,700 (ex-showroom Delhi).  The all-new Hero Maestro Edge 125 joins the Destini 125 as the company's second offering in the 125 cc scooter segment, and is targeted at a younger set of customers unlike the Destini which is family oriented scooter. The Maestro Edge 125 was first showcased at the Auto Expo last year and the final production version is nearly identical to the model we first saw. With two offerings catering to a diverse buyer group, Hero aims to capture a larger share in the scooter space. Bookings for the Maestro Edge 125 start from May 16, 2019

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 remains identical to the 110 cc version, and in fact, gets similar body panels with the angular lines and a sporty appearance. The scooter though differentiates itself with the all black rear view mirrors and grab rail while the taillights have been revised as well. The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. There are 4 matte finished colour options available on the scooter: Blue, Brown, Grey and Red. 

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes with an analogue-digital instrument console that includes a service reminder and a side stand indicator in addition to the usual tell tale lights. The model also comes with external fuel filler cap, USB charging and a light for the under seat storage. Like Hero's commuter motorcycles, the Maestro Edge 125 has also been equipped with the company's i3S start-stop system for higher fuel efficiency.

Power on the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is shared with the Destini. The motor is a bored out version based on the 110 cc mill and develops 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT unit for effortless gear shifts. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and spring loaded hydraulic dampers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake set-up at the rear. The scooter comes equipped with Integrated Braking system as standard, which is now mandated by regulations.

Much like all Hero offerings, the new Maestro Edge 125 gets a competitive price tag and manages to undercut a number of rivals including the Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR 125, TVS NTorq and the likes. Bookings for the new scooter are now open at the two-wheeler maker's outlets across the country, while deliveries will commence towards the end of this month.

