Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced

After being showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 will be finally launched on May 13 in India set to take on the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq and the likes.

Hero MotoCorp is on a roll with its new offerings and will be introducing the much awaited Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure 110 scooters later this month. The new scooters are scheduled for launch on May 13, 2019, and will take the total number of launches from the company to five this month. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 has been a long awaited model from the manufacturer after being first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and shares its underpinnings with the Destini 125 that was launched last year. The Hero Pleasure 110 meanwhile, gets its first comprehensive upgrade with completely revised styling and was spotted uncamouflaged during its TVC shoot.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the sportier sibling of the Destini 125 and will be targeted at a younger set of buyers. The scooter will come with sharp lines, alloy wheels, USB charging and the company's i3S start-stop technology to achieve higher efficiency. Power on the scooter comes from the same 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that powers the Destini. The unit is a bored out version based on the 110 cc mill and will deliver 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The power delivery though could be tuned for quicker response. The engine will come paired with a CVT unit.

With respect to features, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 will come with a digital-analog instrument console with a side stand indicator and service reminder, external fuel-filler cap and more. The scooter will come with an optional front disc brake, while there could be a fuel-injected variant as well.

The 125 cc scooter segment is a hotly contested space at present and the Hero Maestro Edge 125 will take on a number of offerings including the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, Aprilia SR 125, Vespa VX and many more. Prices have always been competitive at Hero and expect the Maestro Edge 125 to undercut or be on par with its rivals starting around ₹ 57,000 (ex-showroom).

