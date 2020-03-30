New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Group Pledges ₹ 100 Crore To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Various Hero group companies including Hero MotoCorp will play different parts in taking on many challenges thrown by Covid-19.

In another significant contribution towards efforts in taking on the CoronaVirus pandemic various companies of the Hero group, including Hero Motocorp have pledged a total of ₹ 100 crore towards relief. Half of this sum, Rs 50 Crore, will be contributed to the recently created PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. This will include deploying modified motorcycles as two-wheeler ambulances in rural areas, distributing masks, sanitizers, gloves and 100 Ventilators apart from distributing 10,000 meals on a daily basis.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero Motocorp said, "Our country, and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalized sections of the society, along with those who are in dire conditions. In the extended Hero family, we are humbled in making this contribution, partially to the PM-Cares Fund and remaining towards relief efforts through other channels."

Companies like Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix will be playing a part in this contribution. Apart from this Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed.

Some of the company specific initiatives will include BML Munjal University in Dharuhera in Haryana offering its 2000-bed hostel for use as an isolation & treatment ward by the local health department and Hero Future Energies distributing food items & hygiene kits to people spread across 150 villages around its project sites. Finally Hero Fincorp will offer a special subsidized product to customers impacted byCOVID-19 in order to help small businesses with working capital & retail customers with their daily needs. The SME product has been designed to help re-start their businesses and stabilize their cash flows. Repayment will be structured to suit the customers' ability.

