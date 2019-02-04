Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes

New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of ₹ 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes

Hero Electric is offering consumers an exchange bonus of Rs. 6000 over and above the market value of any petrol two-wheeler that is unsaleable or at the end of its life cycle.

View Photos

In a bid to promote electric mobility in the country, Hero Electric has announced a unique initiative for customers to switch from old petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric bikes. The manufacturer is offering flat ₹ 6000 over and above the market value of these old petrol two-wheelers that are either unsaleable or are at the end of their life cycle and moving to the scrap yard. Hero says that these vehicles manage to consume twice as much as petrol for the same distance than a BS4 compliant vehicle, which makes them heavy contributors to the pollution crisis across our cities. The company states that at least five crore very old and polluting petrol two-wheelers are currently plying on Indian roads.

The Hero Electric bikes promise to be a lot more economical to run over their petrol counterpart and come with a three-year warranty on the bike and battery. The company says that this translates into savings of ₹ 70,000 on the fuel and maintenance by the customer for the said period. The emissions reduced by switching one such old bike is said to be equal to planting two full grown trees.
 
Speaking on the development, Electric Vehicles - CEO, Sohinder Gill said, "India is at the cusp of evolving into one of the world's fastest growing economies. To propel on this notion further, we need to rapidly adapt the electrically powered vehicles which will play a critical role in the future. Hero Electric is not just championing green transport mobility but also supporting the government's vision to fast track EV adoption in India."

0 Comments

Hero Electric is also reaching out to potential customers in over 20 cities across including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Agra,  Rohtak, Chennai and Lucknow, by creating new touch points. The electric vehicle maker presently has a pan India network of 450 touch points and about 300,000 customers.

