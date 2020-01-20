New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Electric Flash Now Offered At ₹ 29,900

The company is offering a limited time discount offer on the Flash, Hero Electric's most affordable electric scooter.

The Hero Electric Flash is being offered at a limited offer price of under Rs. 30,000

  • The Flash is Hero Electric's most affordable scooter
  • Prices for the Flash now begin at Rs. 29,900 (ex-showroom)
  • The Flash has a kerb weight of 69 kg, and a claimed range of 65 km

Hero Electric has announced a limited time discount offer of ₹ 7,088 on the company's most affordable electric scooter, the Hero Electric Flash. The lead-acid battery-powered version of the Flash electric scooter now starts at ₹ 29,900 (ex-showroom, pan-India), and ₹ 32,710 (ex-showroom, North East India). Hero Electric has also announced PayTM benefits of up to ₹ 10,500 on its range of lithium-ion powered scooters and the Flash lead-acid version. The Hero Electric Flash is available across the country with the company's 615 touchpoints.

The Hero Electric Flash is aimed at first-time buyers of electric two-wheelers. The low-cost, lightweight electric scooter is positioned as a value for money product, and is powered by a 250 watt electric motor, with a 48-volt 20 Ah VRLA battery and come equipped with a complete short-circuit protection. The Flash electric scooter has a claimed range of 65 km on a single charge, and has a top speed of 25 kmph. With a kerb weight of just 69 kg, the Hero Electric Flash offers a much more lightweight option than conventional entry-level internal combustion engine scooters. The Flash comes with features like LED headlight, mobile charging, and regenerative braking.

Hero Electric is a leader in the electric two-wheeler space in India, and has set up a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana, Punjab, with a total installed capacity of 1,00,000 units per annum. The company has close to 3,00,000 electric two-wheelers in India, and has been delivering sustainable mobility solutions for the past 12 years. India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer also offers a wide range of models spread across a wide range and features for every type of rider.

