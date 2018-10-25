Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

Hero MotoCorp has forayed into the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of the Hero Destini 125 in India. This 125 cc scooter has been priced at ₹ 54,650 for the base LX variant and the top-end VX variant costs ₹ 57,500, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Hero Destini 125 has been indigenously designed and developed at the motorcycle maker's R&D centre in Jaipur and the design is inspired by the Hero Duet which is a 110 cc scooter. The pricing of the Destini 125 fits it right in market to take on the Suzuki Access 125 which is the current market leader in the segment along with the Honda Activa 125 that for long has been the segment benchmark. We compare how tall it stands against the competition in terms of specifications.

Design:

The Hero Destini 125 was showcased as the Hero Duet 125 concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The design is slightly relatable to that of the Hero Duet, but it has got some major cosmetic updates. Up front, you get a bold chrome treatment on the apron above which the turn indicators are positioned. The visor gets a black treatment above the headlights. The side and the rear look very similar to the Hero Duet save for the bolder chrome strip on the side panel, black cast wheels and dual tone-seat cover.

The Suzuki Access 125 which at present is the volume driver in the 125 cc scooter segment too looks tad similar in terms of design. However, it gets chrome fringes around the headlamps on the visor rather than the apron and is equipped with silver alloy wheels.

The Honda Activa 125 remains the most handsome looking scooter amongst the three. The front of the Activa looks wider than the former two and Honda has used the width very accurately with the 'Y' shaped chrome element at the nose and tall turn indicators at both the edges. The matte black alloy wheels too look nice and sporty while the rear looks plane and very familiar to the previous Activa.

Features:

The Hero Destini 125 gets good amount of features like mobile charging socket, body mounted fuel lid, Digital-Analogue instrument console, side-stand indicator, service due reminder, boot lamp and dual-tone seat cover. But the feature that gives it an edge over the competition is the i3S (idle stop-start system) which is a first in class as no other scooter has it.

Both the competitors in the segment are also equipped with these features and also get disc brakes on the top-variants. Moreover, the Suzuki Access 125 also gets a front pocket that can be used to keep 0.5 litre bottles or any handy stuff while the Honda Activa 125 is equipped with LED headlamps.

In terms of comfort and practicality, the new Hero Destini 125 has the smallest seat of them all while the Suzuki Access has the longest one, though just marginally exceeding the length of the Honda Activa's seat. All the three of them has flat seats with rear mounted grab handles and can comfortably seat two. The under seat storage in the new Hero Destini is minimum and it won't fit a full size helmet. Though the Honda Activa has better under seat boot, even it gives a little problem to fit a full size helmet. In all the three scooters, the Suzuki Access has the largest under seat storage that can easily fit a full size helmet.

Engine and Performance:

The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine that produces 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The powertrain offers 17 per cent higher torque and 9 per cent higher power than the existing 110cc scooter.



The Suzuki Access is also powered by a 125 cc motor that develops 8.5 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

The Honda Activa 125 too is powered by a 125 cc motor that churns out 8.52 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

Displacement Maximum Power Peak torque Hero Destini 125 125 cc 8.7 bhp @ 6750 rpm 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm Suzuki Access 125 125 cc 8.5 bhp @ 7000 rpm 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm Honda Activa 125 125 cc 8.52 bhp @ 6500 rpm 10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm

Suspension and Brakes:

All the three scooters get Telescopic front suspension and Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type at the rear.



The Hero Destini 125 misses on the disc brakes which both the rivals have. It comes equipped with the integrated braking system (IBS) as standard. The combi brake system (CBS) which is now mandatory in all the 125 cc and above segment two-wheelers is also standard on the Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125.

Prices and Market Positioning:

The Hero Destini 125 cc is the most affordable pick amongst the three and undercuts the Suzuki Access 125 by a close margin. It has been priced at ₹ 54,650 for the base LX variant and the top-end VX variant costs ₹ 57,500.

Prices for the Suzuki Access 125 start at ₹ 55,666 for the base variant with the drum brakes while the Disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 58, 350. The top-end Disc brake variant with Disc brakes and combi brake system (CBS) costs ₹ 59,325.

The Honda Activa is the most expensive option here with prices starting at ₹ 59,921 for the Drum brake variant while the one with alloy wheels costs ₹ 61,858. The top-notch trim which is equipped with Disc brakes and alloy wheels is priced at ₹ 64,307.

Model Prices Hero Destini 125 ₹ 54,650 - ₹ 57,500 Suzuki Access 125 ₹ 55,666 - ₹ 59,325 Honda Activa 125 ₹ 59,921 - ₹ 64,307

The Suzuki Access has so far been the bestselling scooter in the 125 cc category. However, Hero Moto Corp being absent in the segment could be one of the reasons. Though the new Hero Destini 125 lacks some of the upmarket features like a disc brake, it's the most affordable 125 cc scooter in the market now and is backed by Hero's widest range of dealership across the country which surely gives it an edge.



