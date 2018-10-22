New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Destini 125: Top 5 Features

The new Hero Destini 125 is the first 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp and is offered in two variants, LX and VX, with prices starting at Rs. 54,650.

We list down some of the top features offered with the all-new Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp today officially launched its new 125 cc scooter in India, the new Hero Destini 125. It's the first 125 cc model to join the company's scooter line-up and is offered in two variants, LX and VX, priced at ₹ 54,650 and ₹ 57,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Being the company's new flagship offering, the new Destini 125 comes with bold exterior styling, a host of smart features and an all-new engine. We list down some of the top features offered with the all-new Hero Destini 125.

Hero Destini 125

58,491 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Destini 125

Here Are The Top 5 Features Of The Hero Destini 125

Design and Styling

The Hero Destini 125 is based on the Duet 110, however, the panels and the exterior styling is all new. The scooter comes with a metal body with a bold premium Chrome insert on the apron and new taillamp with integrated side indicators. Other styling bits include side chrome garnishes, new body colour mirrors, and a dual tone seat cover. The Destini 125 comes in four premium metallic colours - Noble Red, Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White.

New Engine

The new Hero Destini 125 is powered by an all-new 124.6 cc air-cooled single cylinder, 4-stroke Energy Boost Engine. It's essentially a bored out version of the 110 cc mill from the Duet 110, which offers better low-end power for higher urban usability. The engine offers a maximum of 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and develops a 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission and comes with both electric and kick starter function. The powertrain offers 17 per cent higher torque and 9 per cent higher power than the existing 110cc scooter.

Hero Destini 125 gets a new 124.6 cc air-cooled single cylinder

Hero i3S Technology

The new Destini 125 is the first scooter from the home-grown two-wheeler maker to get Hero MotoCorp's i3S (Idle-stop-start system) technology, which will aide in offering enhanced fuel efficiency.

Smart Equipment

The Hero Destini 125 comes with a host of smart equipment and features like - a digital-analogue speedometer, side stand indicator and service due reminder. The scooter also features a pass switch, external fuel filling, remote key opening, Mobile charging port, Always Headlamp On (AHO) function and boot light.

Wheels, Tyre & Suspension

The Destini 125 comes with 10-inch wheels (cast wheels on VX) that are shod in 90/100 tubeless tyres with an Integrated Braking System. The scooter also comes with telescopic suspension up front and spring hydraulic type at the rear.

Compare Hero Destini 125 with Immediate Rivals

Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha
Cygnus Ray ZR
Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G
TVS Wego
TVS
Wego
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha
Alpha
Mahindra Gusto 125
Mahindra
Gusto 125
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha
RAY Z
Honda Dio
Honda
Dio
TAGS :
Hero MotoCorp Hero Destini 125 Hero Scooters Hero Destini

