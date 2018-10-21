New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Destini 125: Price Expectation In India

The new Hero Destini 125 was revealed to us at the Auto Expo as the Duet 125, and with regards to pricing we expect the scooter to get a price tag from Rs. 52,000 to Rs. 55,000.

View Photos
The new Hero Destini 125 is based on the 110 cc Duet but gets cosmetic changes for a new look

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its new 125 cc scooter, the Hero Destini 125, tomorrow, on October 22, in India. First revealed to us early this year in February, at the Auto Expo 2018 as the Duet 125, the new Destini 125 is the first 125 cc model to join the company scooter line-up and will take on the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia, and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. There is already a fair bit that is known about the upcoming Hero Destini 125, except for the pricing, which will be revealed only at the time of the launch.

We do have some expectations with regards to the pricing of the new Hero Destini 125. So, considering the regular 110 cc Duet tops out at ₹ 49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), in our opinion, the new Destini 124 will be priced in the range of ₹ 52,000 to ₹ 55,000 (ex-showroom). Hero is known to offer multiple variants for its scooters based on steel wheels vs alloy wheels and drum brakes vs disc brakes, and we can expect a similar variant classification for the Destini 125 as well.

3cokkt4g

 Hero Destini 125 will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

In terms of features, the Hero Destini 125 will include an optional front disc brake, Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The Destini 125 has been completely developed in-house at the company's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

0 Comments

Powertrain wise, the new Hero Destini 125 will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the 110 cc mill frim the Duet 110. The engine is likely to offer 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm, and has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability. Maximising fuel efficiency, the Destini 125 will be the first Hero scooter to get idle-start-stop-system (i3S system).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hero MotoCorp Hero Destini 125 Hero Scooters India

Latest News

Hero Destini 125: Price Expectation In India
Hero Destini 125: Price Expectation In India
Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Renault Kwid: Spec Comparison
Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Renault Kwid: Spec Comparison
Marc Marquez Crowned 2018 MotoGP World Champion At Japanese GP
Marc Marquez Crowned 2018 MotoGP World Champion At Japanese GP
Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Editions Launch Date Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Editions Launch Date Revealed
Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day
Petrol And Diesel Prices Go Down For The Third Consecutive Day
Petrol And Diesel Prices Go Down For The Third Consecutive Day
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Bookings Cross 14,000 Units
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Bookings Cross 14,000 Units
Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone
Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Apple CarPlay
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Apple CarPlay
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
MotoGP: Could The Japanese GP Be The Championship Decider?
MotoGP: Could The Japanese GP Be The Championship Decider?
Nissan India To Nearly Double Its Sales Network In Next 3 Years
Nissan India To Nearly Double Its Sales Network In Next 3 Years
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
x
Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Renault Kwid: Spec Comparison
Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Renault Kwid: Spec Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities