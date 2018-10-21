Hero Destini 125: Price Expectation In India

The new Hero Destini 125 is based on the 110 cc Duet but gets cosmetic changes for a new look

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its new 125 cc scooter, the Hero Destini 125, tomorrow, on October 22, in India. First revealed to us early this year in February, at the Auto Expo 2018 as the Duet 125, the new Destini 125 is the first 125 cc model to join the company scooter line-up and will take on the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia, and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. There is already a fair bit that is known about the upcoming Hero Destini 125, except for the pricing, which will be revealed only at the time of the launch.

We do have some expectations with regards to the pricing of the new Hero Destini 125. So, considering the regular 110 cc Duet tops out at ₹ 49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), in our opinion, the new Destini 124 will be priced in the range of ₹ 52,000 to ₹ 55,000 (ex-showroom). Hero is known to offer multiple variants for its scooters based on steel wheels vs alloy wheels and drum brakes vs disc brakes, and we can expect a similar variant classification for the Destini 125 as well.

Hero Destini 125 will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

In terms of features, the Hero Destini 125 will include an optional front disc brake, Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The Destini 125 has been completely developed in-house at the company's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

Powertrain wise, the new Hero Destini 125 will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the 110 cc mill frim the Duet 110. The engine is likely to offer 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm, and has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability. Maximising fuel efficiency, the Destini 125 will be the first Hero scooter to get idle-start-stop-system (i3S system).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.