Hero Destini 125 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 54,650

Hero Destini 125 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 54,650

The Hero Destini 125 has been completely designed and developed in-house at Hero MotoCorps R&D centre in Jaipur.

The Destini 125 is the Hero's first 125 cc scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the company's first 125 cc scooter, the Hero Destini 125 and prices start at  ₹ 54,650.  The Destini 125 is available in two variants LX and VX. While the LX is priced at ₹ 54,650 (ex-delhi), the VX costs ₹ 57,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). Deliveries for the scooter will start in three to four weeks. Visually, the Hero Destini 125 resembles the 110 cc Hero Duet, but gets a few cosmetic upgrades. The Destini 125 was first showcased as the Hero Duet 125 concept at the Auto Expo 2018 in February this year. The Hero Destini 125 has been completely designed and developed in-house at Hero MotoCorp's R&D centre in Jaipur.

In terms of features, the Hero Destini 125 will include an optional front disc brake, Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The Destini 125 has been completely developed in-house at the company's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The VX comes with Boot light, mobile charging point, chrome garnishes, cast wheels, dual tone seat covers. 

Malo Le Masson - Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., said, "The scooter market is witnessing a shift towards products with higher engine capacity. The 125cc segment in particular has been expanding at a rapid place, witnessing a growth of over 75% year to date, this fiscal. The 125cc segment, therefore is a focus area for us and we are strategically following a multi brand approach in this space. In keeping with this strategy, we have debuted today in this category with the Destini 125 and will soon introduce another scooter towards the end of the year." 

16crt49g

The Hero Destini 125 has been built in-house at the company's Jaipur facility

Powertrain wise, the new Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the 110 cc mill frim the Duet 110. The engine offers 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm, and has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability. Maximising fuel efficiency, the Destini 125 is the first Hero scooter to get idle-start-stop-system (i3S system).

Dr. Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology officer, Hero MotoCorp ltd., said. "We are introducing the new Destini 125 scooter, within just a few weeks of launching our new premium motorcycle- Xtreme 200R. This clearly demonstrates our robust in-house competency in designing and developing products in the premium segment. The Destini 125 is the only scooter in India today to offer the revolutionary i3S technology, in addition to providing a perfect balance of power and style. We have a strong pipeline of new products in both scooter and premium motorcycle segments, which we will launch in the coming months." 

The Hero Destini 125 goes up against the likes of the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS NTorq

