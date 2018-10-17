New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed

The Hero Destini 125 scooter is all set to be launched on October 22, and will rival a range 125 cc scooters from Honda, Aprilia and TVS.

The new Hero Destini 125 is based on the 110 cc Duet but gets cosmetic changes.

All set to join the 125 cc segment, Hero MotoCorp will be launching the new Destini 125 scooter on October 22, 2018. Originally christened as the Duet 125 when showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the production version has been renamed as the Hero Destini 125 and will take on a host of offerings from Honda, TVS and Aprilia. The 125 cc scooter segment has seen some very hot launches over the past one year and Hero finally joins this segment with what will be a family oriented offering.

The new Hero Destini 125 is based on the 110 cc Duet but gets cosmetic changes for a new look. This looks a new front apron with chrome accents, and curvy body panels. The 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is a bored out version of the 110 cc mill offers has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability. The motor has been tuned to produce 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm. Maximising fuel efficiency, the Destini 125 will be the first Hero scooter to get idle-start-stop-system (i3S system).

Other features on the Hero Destini 125 will include an optional front disc brake, Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The Destini 125 has been completely developed in-house at the company's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

The new Hero Destini 125 will be locking horns against the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 along with the TVS NTorq 125, Vespa VX and Aprilia SR 125. The Destini 125 is likely to be followed up by the Maestro Edge 125 that was showcased at the Auto Expo as well earlier this year. We will be bringing all the details on the Destini 125 from the launch event. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details. 
 

