Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Electric announced the launch of its new Dash e-scooter in India. The Hero Dash electric is priced from ₹ 62,000 (ex-showroom, India), which is part of the brand's Low Speed of offerings. It's interesting to note that Hero MotoCorp had showcased the Dash concept 110 cc scooter way back in 2014 that eventually was introduced as the Maestro Edge scooter in the market. The Hero Dash though is all electric and is not related to that concept. It comes loaded with features, positioned at a premium when compared to the other models in the company's range. In addition to the Dash, the Hero Electric also recently introduced the Optima ER and the Nyx ER extended range models as part of its High Speed series, which are priced at ₹ 69,721 and ₹ 69,754 (all prices, ex-showroom India) respectively.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India with the new Dash e-scooter

Commenting on the launch, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, "Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback."

The styling lends a step-thru scooter appeal on the Hero Dash that will be liked by buyers

The Low Speed series limits the top speed on the electric scooters. The new Hero Dash e-scooter uses a 48 volt 28 Ah lithium-ion battery that promises a range of 60 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in four hours with fast charging and has a top speed limited to 25 kmph. Designed for Indian roads, the Dash electric scooter gets a ground clearance of 145 mm, while the model is loaded on the features including LED headlamp with daytime running lights, digital instrument console, USB charging point, tubeless tyres, remote boot opening and more. Alternatively, the Dash will be offered with the Lead-Acid battery that is expected to be priced between ₹ 45,000-50,000.

On the design front, the Hero Dash looks bold and has a nice presence with the twin headlamps, angular body panels, and a nice dual-tone paint scheme. The scooter rides on black alloy wheels along with a black grab rail. The Dash electric scooter is offered with a three-year warranty on the lithium-ion battery, which is replaceable for free if the battery drops below 80 per cent within three years. The two-wheeler retails its products via the 615 dealerships pan India, and plans to expand to 1000 outlets by the end of 2020. The company also plans to expand heavily in the next three years, with plans to ramp up production to five lakh units annually.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.