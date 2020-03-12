Here's What Toyota Is Doing To Prevent Coronavirus In India

There is a growing concern regarding the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India right now. With around 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus victims in India, everyone, including the general public, business, industries, and government have started taking extra measures to deter the spread of the pandemic, that originated in China. And the auto industry is no exception. Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has announced some of the preventive measures taken by the company to safeguard the health and safety of all stakeholders including customers, employees, and dealer partners in India.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Our first priority is the health and safety of all our stakeholders. As a committed corporate, we are taking all preventive measures to sustain normal business operations. We have created SOPs internally to maintain normalcy at the workplace as well as for our partners ensuring hassle-free customer interface. We are actively responding to the changing market conditions and taking countermeasures wherever required to deal with contingencies that may arise in the future."

The company says that it is closely monitoring the situation and responding appropriately in accordance with guidance issued by the Government. Thus, Toyota has made a bunch of changes to its sales and service operations that will help customers buy or get their vehicles serviced by avoiding stepping out of their homes as much as possible. The company has come up with a 360-degree vehicle display on its website, offering a virtual tour of each vehicle. Customers can visit the website to get product information, book a test drive, make service appointments with pick-up and drop facility, and even get the vehicle delivered to their residence.

Furthermore, SIAM has said that the auto industry in India too has been importing goods from China, in fact, many automakers in India import about 10 per cent of their raw materials from China. The disruption in the availability of these parts are likely to critically hamper production across all segments may it be passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and of course electric vehicles. So, Toyota India is also continuously monitoring the business operations in the country and taking preventive measures to grasp any challenges that may come forth.

Toyota employees, both at its manufacturing facility and corporate office, are being encouraged to maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene, wash hands more often and stay at home if they see any COVID-19 symptoms. The company has also suspended the fingerprint biometric attendance system as a preventive measure and limited domestic and restricted international travel. Toyota has also informed all its dealer partners to take adequate precautions and sanitize all the customer touchpoints at the dealerships, to prevent the threat of virus spread. The company hopes that this will also build customer confidence in visiting the dealerships.

