While the norm for celebrating Independence Day is to listed to the radio blaring out patriotic tunes and hoisting a flag in your local area or colony, petrolheads like to take advantage of the relatively empty roads and celebrate differently. And that is exactly what Mumbai based Throttle97, a supercar and super saloon car group did with a massive supercar drive.

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

Hosting over 120 cars with a total horsepower figure of well over 50,000 bhp at play, the owners braved the pouring rain, slippery and broken roads and of course, an early holiday morning to take their beautiful beauties out on a drive that left passerbys shellshocked.

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

We took part in a duo of super-cars too, the new Range Rover Evoque convertible and the very recently launched Audi RS6 Competition. And while the Evoque with its drop top caught the fancy of a fair few, it was the RS6 that really won hearts - both participants and enthusiasts alike. Other cars that joined in amongst the staple diet of Mercedes-AMG and BMW M models were a handful of Ferraris - a 488 and a California T, a Lamborghini Huracan, a tuned Nissan GT-R and a handful of beautiful Maserati GranTourismo, including a very rare MC Stradale.

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day) Advertisement

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

The drive also saw participation from the likes of hot hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Polo GTI and about a dozen Mini Cooper S in various body styles.

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

Also present were a host of luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG G55 and G63, Maserati Levante along with luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a one-off Brabus 850 and even a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day)

(Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day) All in all, the private and invite-only drive started from Bandra Kurla Complex or BKC and ended at the new Ajmera Go Kart Track at Wadala where participants were given the option of taking their cars out on a quick lap too.

While most supercar drives often end up with a clash of egos to see who has the fastest, loudest or most in-your-face car, the Throttle97 drive, organised by founder Damandeip Chadha was more like a showcase of these wonderful cars with all owners following speed limits and most importantly, driving safely. Truly the perfect way to celebrate Independence day.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.