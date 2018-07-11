Helmet Saves George Clooney In Bike Crash In Italy

Hollywood star George Clooney suffered minor injuries after his scooter crashed into an oncoming vehicle while commuting in the city of Olbia, on the island of Sardinia, Italy. The incident occurred at 8.15 am local time yesterday, and saw the 57-year-old crash into the windshield of an older generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class station wagon. CCTV footage of the accident shows the actor being thrown over the top of his scooter after crashing into the vehicle, but it was the helmet that saved his life. Clooney was taken to the Olbia hospital post the crash in an ambulance and was later discharged at around 10.00 am local time, after a number of tests ruled out any major injuries. The actor did hurt his pelvis though along with bruises to his arm and leg.

George Clooey crash into the windshield of an older generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class station wagon

The make and model of the scooter could not be determined from the accident wreckage. The actor was said to be traveling at speeds a little over 100 kmph when the accident happened, and was thrown about 30 feet in the air after smashing the windshield. It's certainly a miracle then and the use of safety gear, as the 'ER' star quite literally walked away from the incident. The Ocean's Eleven actor has been advised to rest and will be treated as an outpatient for the next 20 days. Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes did not suffer any injuries, and stayed with Clooney till the ambulance arrived.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the incident and said, "At 8.15 am George Clooney was riding his scooter on the State Road 125 towards Olbia from Puntaldia. A car (a Mercedes E SW) did not respect the right of way and hit him. George Clooney fell and slammed the windshield of the Mercedes. The car driver called the 112, the emergency number of Carabinieri, and they sent the Municipal Police, an ambulance and the Fire Dept. [The] MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured. George Clooney has already been discharged and he stays well."

Clooney is in Italy currently to shoot his later TV series - Catch-22, wherein he plays the character of Scheisskopf in the World War II drama, based on Joseph Heller's classic novel. Clooney owns a home in Italy, where he is said to be resting right now with wife Amal by his side.

