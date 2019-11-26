Harrier-Based 7-Seater SUV To Be Called Tata Gravitas; Launch In February 2020

The new Tata Gravitas will be the company's new 7-seater flagship SUV and will launch in February 2020

Tata Gravitas will be the name of the company upcoming flagship SUV for India. Based on the Tata Harrier's OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, the new SUV is expected to be a 7-seater model and is likely to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. The new Tata Gravitas was previewed early this year at the Geneva Motors Show in the form of the Tata Buzzard Concept. The company has also confirmed that the new Tata Gravitas will be launched in February 2020.

Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering- the Tata Gravitas. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the Gravitas will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike."

The Tata Gravitas was previewed as the Buzzard concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

The OMEGA architecture is derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, and the company claims that the upcoming Tata Gravitas "will set international level benchmarks in terms of performance, drivability and luxury." Now we have already seen several spy photos of the new Gravitas SUV undergoing testing in India, and the current ones indicate that the SUV is nearing production stage. Visually, the SUV will borrow most of its styling cues from the Tata Harrier, especially the front section with the humanity line grille, flanked by slim LED daytime running lamps, and large headlamps with projector lights housed below, alongside the foglamps.

The Gravitas will come with extended overhangs making it 63 mm longer, plus it's 80 mm taller compared to the Harrier, which helps accommodate the third row and also offer better leg and headroom, however, the wheelbase will remain the same 2741 mm. Based on Buzzard concept, the SUV is likely to get large (possibly functional) roof rails, a redesigned rear-three-quarter, and larger quarter glass. The rear section of the SUV will also be slightly different compared to the Harrier with a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a larger rear windscreen, and new LED taillamps and a larger tailgate and a beefier rear bumper. Based on some recent spy photos of the cabin, the Tata Gravitas' cabin is also largely inspired by the Harrier, featuring a floating display in piano black housing with in-car controls and chrome bezel. The SUV also gets the same three-spoke steering wheel, and similar black and brown dual-tone interior.

Powertrain wise, the upcoming Tata Gravitas will be powered the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Harrier. In the latter, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 170 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, and an automatic transmission as well.

