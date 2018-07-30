Harley-Davidson's New Partner May Not Be Hero MotoCorp

Harley-Davidson has announced a series of new models including an all-new 250-500 cc motorcycle targeted specifically at India and other emerging Asian markets, which will be launched by 2022. Sources in Hero MotoCorp have confirmed to Carandbike that the company is not working on any product plan with Harley-Davidson. Now, TVS Motor Company has a joint development collaboration with BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles has already announced small displacement motorcycles for India, and Asia, which will be developed with Bajaj Auto. On its part, Harley-Davidson has refused to divulge any more details about future products, and refused to comment on who will be its strategic partner in India or in the Asian region.

"We intend to enter into a strategic alliance in Asia to expedite market entry and increase brand access and volume, bridge to our larger motorcycles, leverage a world-class partner's manufacturing scale and retail footprint and enable an accessible price point for premium small displacement market entry," Harley-Davidson said in response to a query from Carandbike.

(The Harley-Davidson Street Rod and Street 750 are the largest selling Harleys in India)

Harley-Davidson is the still the largest selling premium motorcycle brand in India, with the made in India Street 750 and Street Rod being the bestsellers in the Indian market. With Hero ruled out, the other Indian two-wheeler manufacturer which could possibly be Harley-Davidson's new partner is Mahindra Two Wheelers. So far, though, it's too soon to speculate which Asian manufacturer will be Harley-Davidson's new strategic partner, or if at all it will be an Indian manufacturer.

What is certain is that with sales of Harley-Davidson slowing down in recent years, particularly in the US, it was only a matter of time before the American manufacturer started looking eastwards. India is the world's largest two-wheeler market and there's still tremendous growth in motorcycle sales volumes in India and emerging Asian markets, particularly with aspirational brands like Harley-Davidson which could be offered at more affordable prices.

(The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the American brand's first adventure tourer)

The other three models which will be launched by 2020 will include a 1250 cc adventure tourer, the Pan America, a 975 cc Streetfighter as well as a new 1250 cc Custom. Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, though is still sometime away from being launched in Asia. Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the LiveWire will first be launched in the US and Europe, where there's already existing infrastructure. As for an Asia launch for Harley-Davidson's electric bike, it could well be a few years away.

