Harley-Davidson Working On Adaptive Cruise Control

A latest patent application from the American motorcycle manufacturer shows that Harley-Davidson may be working on sophisticated adaptive cruise control system for future models.

Latest patent images reveal an advanced adaptive cruise control system from Harley-Davidson

  • The patent images reveal a sophisticated adaptive cruise control system
  • The system will use cameras, radar and LIDAR to monitor vehicles on road
  • Harley-Davidson's new system not likely to debut before 2021

Radar-based adaptive cruise control systems may be the next big thing as far as motorcycle safety technology goes, with KTM and Ducati both expected to debut such radar-assisted rider aids by 2020. Now, a latest patent application filed by Harley-Davidson shows an even more sophisticated system, which will even be able to distinguish obstacles on the road, whether these are cars or motorcycles. The Harley-Davidson system will possibly make this distinction to assist in motorcycle group riding, something which is synonymous with Harley Owners Group (HOG) rides around the world.

1h2vt4eg

The sophisticated adaptive cruise control system will be able to differentiate between cars and motorcycles

