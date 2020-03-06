New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Trademarks New Lightning Bolt Logo

New logos hint at Harley-Davidson's electric two-wheeler and electric motorcycle range, which will be part of the brand's focus in the coming years.

| Updated:
Harley-Davidson has registered two logos with a lightning bolt, possibly for its EV line-up

Highlights

  • Two new logos with lightning bolt filed with European patent office
  • New Harley-Davidson logos may be used for brand's EV line-up
  • The LiveWire is the first electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has registered a new trademark for what seems to be the brand's new electric two-wheeler line-up, including the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. The LiveWire looks certainly promising, and Harley-Davidson is one of the first mainstream motorcycle manufacturers to have developed and launched a full electric motorcycle, but now it seems there are more plans for the American cruiser motorcycle brand in the electric two-wheeler space. While Harley already has the LiveWire and a few electric bicycles, the motorcycle brand may be looking for a whole new range of electric two-wheelers, possibly even under a separate vertical with a new logo.

The iconic American motorcycle brand has filed for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on March 3, 2020. In the filing, Harley has registered the trademark captioned "electric bicycles and structural parts thereof; electric motorcycles and structural parts therefor." The design for the new trademark features the words "Harley-Davidson" emblazoned on a ring with a retro lightning bolt running through the centre of the ring.

(The Harley-Davidson LiveWire will get top-shelf components, including Showa suspension and Brembo brakes)

When the LiveWire was unveiled, along with several e-bicycles, the company did not specify whether the new line of products will be marketed with a different logo, or under a different trademark. In fact, another separate logo has also been filed with the EUIPO, with a shield inside which the letters HD are super-imposed with the same lightning design. While at this stage, it's not clear where the two logos will be used, it seems that Harley-Davidson is betting big on the electric two-wheeler space, and that will be something to look forward to, in the coming years.

