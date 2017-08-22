Harley-Davidson To Upgrade 2018 Models

Harley-Davidson is expected to upgrade its entire range of 2018 motorcycles with the Milwaukee-Eight engine, according to latest reports. The Milwaukee-Eight is an all-new engine from Harley-Davidson, combining 45-degree v-twin angle and pushrod valve actuation with modern technology. Some versions of the engine even have liquid cooling. The name comes from Harley's birthplace Milwaukee, and the 'Eight' for four valves per cylinder the Milwaukee-Eight engine. The new engine was introduced in Harley-Davidson's 2017 Touring range, including the Road Glide Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles.



According to reports, for the 2018 Harley-Davidson range, there will be three sizes of the Milwaukee-Eight engine - the 117 Milwaukee-Eight will be the largest-displacing v-twin with 1923 cc, 104 bhp, to power the CVO range. The second is the 114 Milwaukee-Eight, which displaces 1868 cc, and the third the 107 Milwaukee-Eight, displacing 1746 cc and making around 92 bhp. The Milwaukee-Eight engine is a vast improvement over Harley-Davidson's older engines. With eight valves in each unit, the new engine is said to have a 50 per cent increase in flow over earlier Harley engines.

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight engine

The latest models to get the Milwaukee-Eight engines will be the Breakout, Fat Boy, Heritage Softail Classic, Fat Boy, Street Bob and Fat Bob. The 2018 Harley-Davidson range of motorcycles is expected to be announced later this month. Expect the new range to be introduced in India by the end of the year as well. 2018 will also be Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary, and a few anniversary edition models are also expected to be announced, including the Breakout S Anniversary, and the Fat Boy S Anniversary.

