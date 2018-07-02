Harley-Davidson To Celebrate 115th Anniversary In Prague

Harley-Davidson will be celebrating the iconic American motorcycle brand's 115th anniversary weekend in Prague with a long list of events, including a live concert by The Rolling Stones, custom bike showdown, and a parade of Harley-Davidson motorcycles riding through the historic centre of Prague. Tickets are being sold to riders and fans from across 75 countries and thousands are expected to participate in the historic 115th anniversary celebrations in the capital of the Czech Republic. This year is Harley-Davidson's 115th year (1903-2018) and the celebrations are expected to be a grand affair.

(The 115th anniversary celebrations will be on a much larger scale than the H.O.G. rallies held each year)

Ride ins of Harley-Davidson riders, sponsored by Dunlop, has over 100 Harley-Davidson dealerships participating from as far as Moscow, Lisbon, Naples and Trondheim. Harley-Davidson has a 100-year history with the Czech Republic (formerly Czechoslovakia), and Prague is home to one of the world's oldest Harley-Davidson clubs - Harley-Davidson Club Praha, which has been in existence for 90 years.

The Custom Bike Showdown will see Europe's best one-off fabricators go head-to-head with their two-wheeled creations. A special collection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including models from its rich history will be on display at the Expo, including the first models from 1903. The 2018 Harley-Davidson range will also be in display, including the new Forty-Eight Special and 1200 Iron, with test rides available from the H-D Demo Truck. The night before the party kicks off, The Rolling Stones will rock Prague with the band's "No Filter" tour at nearby Letany airport. Live music will continue throughout the event with bluegrass, reggae, rap, Czech and Slovak music all blending together during the three-day celebrations.

