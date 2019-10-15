New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Suspends Production Of Electric Motorcycle

The manufacturer, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the United States, has turned to electric vehicles to attract younger riders as it grapples with an aging customer base and a lack of innovation in its range.

The manufacturer did not say when they planned to resume production

Harley-Davidson announced on Monday that it had suspended production and delivery of its LiveWire electric motorcycle, which the brand had rolled out as part of a diversification push. "We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision came after a problem with the vehicle's battery charging was discovered. The manufacturer did not say when they planned to resume production.

Unveiled in 2014, the LiveWire sold for around $30,000 in North America and Western Europe, according to the Harley-Davidson website. The manufacturer, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the United States, has turned to electric vehicles to attract younger riders as it grapples with an aging customer base and a lack of innovation in its range.

The company's sales were down more than six percent in the second quarter of this year. Harley-Davidson's stock rose .31 percent on Monday at the close of markets.



