Harley-Davidson Streetfighter Spotted In Flesh For The First Time

The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter marks a new chapter for the brand and made its public appearance at a trade show recently, and could also be showcased in India later this month alongside the LiveWire electric motorcycle.

The production-spec Harley-Davidson Streetfighter is likely to be unveiled at EICMA this year

Harley-Davidson unveiled a range of new motorcycles last year that included an adventure tourer, streetfighter and Custom range. This, along with the LiveWire electric motorcycle defines the new-age 21st century offerings from the manufacturer as it taps into newer markets and caters to an evolving customer base. Now, giving a glimpse of the new models out in the open, the new Harley-Davidson Streetfighter was spotted in the prototype version at what seems to be a trade show in the US, giving a good glimpse at motorcycle looks like in flesh. While board says 'Styling Prototype', the production-spec version of the Streetfighter is likely to stay identical to the model showcased here. In addition to the Streetfighter, the Pan America was also showcased at the same event. The production spec versions of both bikes could be unveiled at EICMA this year.

The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter is a completely new motorcycle from the American bike maker and is also a far cry from the otherwise traditional cruiser styling that most of the brand's models have adopted. The edgy, aggressive design language is also what see prominently on the LiveWire as well, and could see more acceptance for the brand that continues to attract the modern-classic motorcycle buyers. Not a lot is known about the Harley Streetfighter, but the company has confirmed that the bike will draw power from a 975 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that is likely to belt out nearly 115 bhp.

1j6mgevg

The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the American brand's first adventure tourer

It is also interesting to note that Harley trademarked the name 'Bareknuckle' earlier this year, which could be used on the production-spec version of the Streetfighter. That said, it's still a hunch and could be reserved for a completely different motorcycle altogether.

In addition, the Harley-Davidson Pan America is confirmed to arrive globally by 2020 and is part of the company's 'More Roads To Harley' growth campaign. The Pan America will be a Ducati Multistrada 1260 rival that has been described as a crossover between the Street Glide and the Africa Twin. A bold and completely new direction for the company, the Pan America will draw power from a 1250 cc V-Twin motor. There's no confirmation on the power output as yet.

Incidentally, Harley-Davidson India will unveiling the LiveWire electric motorcycle in the country on August 27, 2019, along with a mystery motorcycle. There's a strong possibility that the Streetfighter could be the second showcase from the brand that day. Stay tuned for all the details from the India unveil here.

