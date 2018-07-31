Harley-Davidson Streetfighter Designed By Indian Designer

The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter, which will be one of the three new models launched in 2020 by the American motorcycle manufacturer, has been designed by Harley-Davidson's Senior Designer Chetaan Shedjale. Carandbike has learnt that Shedjale is the man behind the radical new design of the muscular Streetfighter which will be powered by an all-new 975 cc v-twin engine. Harley-Davidson has announced ambitious plans for 2020, announcing three new models, the Pan America adventure tourer, the Streetfighter and a Custom bobber. Aesthetically, all three models are different from the current crop of Harley-Davidson's signature heritage cruiser designs. The Streetfighter is perhaps one of the most striking new models announced by the American motorcycle manufacturer.

In a video released by the company, titled "More Roads to Harley-Davidson", you can clearly see Shedjale working on the design of the bike, and also working on a clay model. A source in Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the upcoming Streetfighter has indeed been designed by none other than Chetaan Shedjale. It's worth mentioning here that Shedjale is also responsible for designing the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, a sportier iteration of the Harley-Davidson Street 750. Both the Street 750 and Street Rod are made in India, and it will be another accomplishment for the young designer from Maharashtra to be responsible for a radical, sporty and masculine design as the Streetfighter's. Chetaan has been working with Harley-Davidson since 2010 at the firm's Milwaukee headquarters.

Watch the 'More Roads To Harley-Davidson' video here:

The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter certainly is a muscular and sporty looking motorcycle, and is unlike any Harley-Davidson we've seen so far. In a way, it's the first time Harley-Davidson has designed and produced something like this, a lean, mean, and aggressively muscular model which looks sporty and definitely has lots of road presence. The lines are sharp and muscular, with a tapered tail end and a big, liquid-cooled v-twin engine leaves little doubt that this is a Harley-Davidson. The chassis seems to be a steel trellis frame, with an aluminium double-sided swingarm and a slash cut exhaust muffler. Of course, the images released of the new bikes are of prototypes, so the final production models could see a few changes.

(The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter has a muscular and aggressive design language)

The Harley-Davidson Streetfighter will be launched as a 2020 model, and it certainly looks like it will be launched in India, maybe even as an India-assembled model to keep prices competitive. Once launched, the Streetfighter will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple S and even the Ducati Monster 821. We expect pricing to be in the region of ₹ 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom), when Harley-Davidson India launches the Streetfighter in India.

