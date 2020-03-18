Harley-Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod BS6 Now Available For Indian Armed Forces

Harley-Davidson India has announced that the bike manufacturer will be retailing the BS6 compliant Street 750 and the Street Rod bikes to the Indian Armed Forces. The bikes will be sold via the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents across the country. Compared to the standard retail price, the CSD prices on these motorcycles are much lower with the Harley-Davidson Street 750 priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh whereas the Street Rod is priced at ₹ 5.65 lakh. In contrast, the BS6 Street 750 for civilians is priced at ₹ 5.34 lakh and the Street Rod at ₹ 6.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, "Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the brand's best-selling offering in India

Both the Harley Street 750 and the Street Rod are powered by the 749 cc liquid-cooled Revolution X engine. The V-Twin motor was upgraded to the BS6 emission norms last year with the 10th-anniversary edition and develops 60 Nm of peak torque at 3750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The Street 750 uses telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear for suspension duties. On the other hand, the Street Rod gets more sophisticated hardware with USD forks at the front and a gas-charged rear suspension. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end on both motorcycles with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Harley-Davidson has had a long-standing relationship with the armed forces that includes the Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter dedicated to the defence officers. The members of this chapter comprise both serving and veteran members of all departments that ride together. The company also provides free and safe custody of the motorcycles to members of the armed forces at select Harley-Davidson dealerships pan India. The availability via CSD stores is part of the same association.

