Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Available At Zero Per Cent Interest

Harley-Davidson India is offering its largest-selling Street series models at finance schemes with no interest. Both the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod are being offered with no interest on finance schemes which customers can avail till the end of the month. And that's not all - Harley-Davidson dealerships are also offering store credits worth ₹ 50,000 on purchases of any motorcycle which can be used to buy accessories and apparel, as well as free insurance. The only catch is that customers can avail of this offer only on opting for payment tenure of 36 months, and prices of these motorcycles are expected to be revised from next month.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 can be bought in Gurugram now with a downpayment of ₹ 2.03 lakh and EMIs of ₹ 11,100 for three years. For the Street Rod, the downpayment is ₹ 3.39 lakh and with the same instalment amount for three years. For the Harley-Davidson Iron 883, customers can avail of ₹ 50,000 store credit and free insurance. Dealerships are also offering store credit and other freebies to existing Harley-Davidson owners who wish to upgrade to a new model.

The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is based on the Street 750 and shares the same 749 cc engine

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Street Rod First Ride Review

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod are the bestselling models in India, from the American motorcycle brand. Both the Street Rod and the Street 750 are powered by the same 749 cc, liquid-cooled, 'Revolution C', v-twin engine which produces 62 Nm of torque. The Street Rod is based on the Street 750 but gets a slightly different design with revised suspension and a sportier riding stance. The Street Rod gets a chopped off, cafe racer-like design and with a straight handlebar, gets a sportier riding stance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.