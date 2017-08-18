Harley Davidson Street 750 Joins The Kolkata Police Fleet

We’ve always imagined police officers doing the rounds of any city in India on either Royal Enfields or other commuter bikes but Harley-Davidsons? The Kolkata police has recently inducted brand new Harley-Davidson bikes into their fleet. The Harley in question here is the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the bikes were first bought by the Kolkata Police two months ago. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 came into the limelight when the police rode them out on August 15.



Speaking to NDTV, V. Solomon Nesakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, said, "We have 5 Harley-Davidson Street 750s and they were bought around two months ago by the Kolkata Police Department for ₹ 5.5 lakh each. The bikes will primarily be used for ceremonial purposes and they were first showcased on the streets for the first time on the 15th of August which marked our Independence Day celebrations. We are happy that we are getting a lot of attention thanks to these bikes and there are a lot of people now talking about it."

The Kolkata Police have bought 5 Street 750s



The Harley-Davidson Street 750 will not replace the Royal Enfield bikes that are currently in the Kolkata police department’s fleet; rather they’re a value addition. The Street 750 is more powerful than the 350cc Royal Enfields that the police force already has. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 749cc v-twin engine which makes 59 Nm of maximum torque at 3,750 rpm. Harley-Davidson doesn’t publish power output figures. A six-speed transmission is coupled to the engine which directs torque to the rear wheel via a belt drive.



The Street 750 will not be used for routine rounds but can be used for police chases considering it is a powerful machine. But considering that these bikes will not be used often, we asked V. Solomon Nesakumar about the plans to maintain them. He said, "Well, they will be used on special occasions like a carnival, parade or even Presidential visits and so we might not end up using them a lot, therefore, we have made a roster for its maintenance."



The next time we’ll see these Harleys grace the roads of Kolkata, will be during the Durga Puja and we’re sure they’ll be able to mingle in the crowd.

