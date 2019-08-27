American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson completes ten years in India this year, and to commemorate the occasion, the company has introduced a limited edition version of its entry-level offering. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹ 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and becomes the first motorcycle in the bike maker's line-up to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The special model is about ₹ 13,000 more expensive than the standard version, and production is restricted to just 300 units in order to maintain the exclusivity on the model.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary Edition remains largely identical to the standard model, but you do get the new Indian motif on the fuel tank and on the tail section just above the taillight. The bike continues to sport black finished alloy wheels, along with fork gaiters on the front forks. The short seat remains the same too on the 2020 Street 750.

Mechanically, the Harley Street 750 anniversary edition the same components. The bike draws power from the same 749 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X engine that has been upgraded for the new and stringent emission norms, and churns out 60 Nm of peak torque at 3750 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear for suspension duties, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Sanjeev Rajasekharan, MD, Harley-Davidson India with the Street 750 Anniversary Edition

Apart from announcing the new Street 750, Harley-Davidson India also unveiled the LiveWire in the country. The production-spec version of the much-awaited motorcycle remains only an unveil for now and there has been no announcement on the launch of the motorcycle.

