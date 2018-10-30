New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Small Capacity Motorcycle For Asia Rendered

Renderings of the upcoming small capacity Harley-Davidson targeted at Asian markets, including India, show an impressive avant-garde design.

The image is a render of the upcoming small displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson will partner with an Asian motorcycle manufacturer
  • The 250-400 cc Harley-Davidson will be launched in 2022
  • The small displacement Harley-Davidson will likely be made in India

Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson had announced that the iconic brand will be developing an all-new 250-400 cc motorcycle in a strategic alliance with an Asian manufacturer. The new bike, targeted at markets like India, and other South East Asian nations, will be launched in 2022. Harley-Davidson has categorically mentioned that the small capacity motorcycle will be brought to India, with the intent of expanding Harley-Davidson's reach and also broadening the customer base in the world's largest two-wheeler market. Additionally, Harley-Davidson also plans to introduce a new adventure bike, a street fighter, and a custom cruiser. The iconic American manufacturer had released a few render images of future products, including the electric motorcycle line-up when that announcement was made.

The latest render resembles the Harley-Davidson future electric motorcycle render released by the company in July 2018

Now, Japan's Young Machine website has unveiled rendered images of what the upcoming small-displacement single-cylinder Harley-Davidson could look like. It's still a render, so if the actual design of the upcoming Harley-Davidson will look like this is open to interpretation. But the fit and finish, design details and other fittings look quite impressive. The bike looks like a mix between a modern naked street with flat-track inspiration, and the design certainly looks straight out of the future, clearly with some inspiration from the drawings released of the Harley electric models released earlier this year.

15qep25o

Harley-Davidson also released images of the future Streetfighter which has a muscular and aggressive design language

0 Comments

In any case, it's still not known which Asian manufacturer Harley-Davidson will partner with, to introduce this small capacity motorcycle. Several Indian motorcycle manufacturers already have existing partnerships with premium European brands. TVS Motor Company has an alliance with BMW Motorrad, where the smallest models from the German brand, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, are produced at the TVS factory in India. The same platform also has the TVS Apache RR 310. India's largest exporter of motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, has entered into a non-equity partnership with Triumph Motorcycles to develop a small displacement model, particularly for India and emerging markets. The jury is still out, and there are no confirmed reports of which Harley-Davidson will partner with, but from all indications, it is very likely that the new small displacement Harley-Davidson will be made in India.

