Harley-Davidson Slashes Prices Of Fat Boy, Heritage Softail Classic

Harley-Davidson India has announced price cuts on two motorcycle models, the Fat Boy and the Heritage Softail Classic. The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, which was priced at ₹ 17.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), will now be available at ₹ 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Harley-Davidson Softail Classic, earlier priced at ₹ 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), will now be priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). According to a release from Harley-Davidson India, the price cuts are applicable on the 2017 model year Softail models and are effective from September 1, 2017 till stocks last.

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic now costs ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The company says the price revision will aid Harley-Davidson to reach out to more members of its emerging and prospective customer base. Harley-Davidson has also introduced an exclusive scheme to provide easy finance options for these models. Under the "Bullet EMI" scheme, customers can avail of reduced monthly payments (in terms of EMI amount) and an increased lump-sum price once or multiple times each year, as per terms of the loan availed. The Fat Boy can be purchased with an EMI starting at ₹ 14,999 per month, while the Heritage Softail Classic can now be purchased at EMIs starting at ₹ 15,999 per month.

Harley-Davidson will be introducing the 2018 model year range, with updated engines from the new four-valve Milwaukee-Eight engines, and the latest offer is being seen as an attempt to clear out existing stocks of the 2017 model year range. Harley-Davidson India commenced India operations in August 2009, with sales beginning in July 2010. Harley-Davidson India has dealerships across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

